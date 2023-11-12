Nearing the end: area sports teams rise and fall

As temperatures drop and leaves fall, the prep sports season is also shifting, as just one area fall team remains after another high-level weekend across the fall sports spectrum.

On the gridiron, Kankakee, the No. 1 seed in the IHSA Class 6A South bracket, welcomed 10-time state champion East St. Louis, the No. 4 seed, to town in a matchup for the ages Saturday. After keeping within a touchdown of the Flyers at 18-13 in the third quarter, the visitors scored the final three touchdowns to hand Kankakee its first loss of the season in a 39-13 final.

Just moments after the Kays’ season concluded, the Wilmington football team kept its season alive. Reid Juster’s second field goal of the game came as time expired to tie the game at 14 and send Saturday’s Class 2A quarterfinal at No. 1 Seneca into overtime. That’s where No. 5 Wilmington avenged its lone loss of the season with a 20-14 victory, sending the Wildcats to their fifth state semifinal in program history.

A state champion was crowned in girls swim and dive, where Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Savannah Zirbel continued her dominance in the IHSA Athletes with Disabilities division, winning a pair of gold medals in record time and two silver medals.

In girls volleyball, the Cissna Park Timberwolves finished in fourth place at the IHSA Class 1A State Finals.

