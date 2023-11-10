Chandler linebacking brothers, assistant coach father, at core of Kankakee's defense

Keeping the streak As the players on the field have changed, head coach Jeff Reents and two of his longtime assistants have been at the forefront of Wilmington’s 27 consecutive playoff appearances. <strong>Sports, C1.</strong>

Over the past handful of years, the Kankakee football team has risen to become one of the most prominent in the state.

The school has piled up 45 wins and counting since the start of the 2019 season.

That impressive number includes an undefeated regular season and a trip to the IHSA Class 5A State championship game in 2021 as well as second undefeated squad this fall, one the Kays plan on concluding with the Class 6A trophy.

While the ascension has been a bit of a head-turner for casual football fans across the state, it was something Kenny Chandler had been expecting.

Why? Because he’s been there since the start.

Kenny’s oldest son, also Kenny, was a senior linebacker/defensive end on the 2019 team that went 9-2 and won the program’s first playoff game in 11 years.

His second-oldest son, Kennarius, played as a sophomore for that 2021 team that brought the program its first-ever state championship appearance, with youngest son, Kennyan, joining the varsity squad for last fall’s 8-3 team.

Now a senior and a junior, the linebacker duo of Kennarius and Kennyan have been the literal middle of a defense that finished the regular season tied for the best scoring defense in the state — allowing only 42 points in nine games.

And since they first got their start at the age of 7 for the Eastside Bulldogs, Kenny has been one of the closest to their football careers as a coach before joining the Kays’ staff this fall.

“These guys, the James [Stampley’s] the Marqueese [Hill’s], the Tyrone [Kennedy Jr.’s], the Zyon [Turner’s], pretty much the whole team, [I’ve] just been seeing them grow,” Kenny said. “ … Just to see them grow and know they would develop … we always knew these kids, these teenagers, were capable of doing a lot.”

A 2001 Kankakee graduate himself, Kenny coached for Eastside for 13 years, helping start the football careers of several players on the past handful of Kays teams. It is a journey that began when he and Joeron Hill Sr., the father of current University of Michigan cornerback Jyaire “Suga” Hill, got together to coach their sons on the peewee level.

And as he’s climbed up to join his sons on the varsity level, the expectations he has for them has risen as well.

“I know for certain adults there’s a limit because they feel like they might cross a line, or the kids might not be able to take it,” Kenny said. “But when you’re coaching your own, you know you can push them to the limit, and you know your own, so you know when it’s time to ease up.

“But they can tell you that I don’t ease up much.”

While the extra expectations on their backs may cause some young men to crumble, Kennarius and Kennyan have used it to get stronger. And while the atmosphere might get intense, Kennarius knows that not only does he have a coach and father to push him out of his comfort zone, but also welcome him as a source of comfort.

“It can be hard, but at the same time, we know who we can go to when something goes wrong,” Kennarius said. “When you see something he’s not seeing, you get to arguing and it can get a little tense, but in the end it all straightens out.”

<strong>A FOOTBALL FAMILY</strong>

When they’re not honing in on their skills during the week to showcase on Friday, the Chandlers spend most Saturdays watching their favorite football, the college level — Kennarius is a Florida State fan and Kennyan roots for the Seminoles’ ACC rival, North Carolina — and NFL Sundays.

Their sister, Kennashia, a 2023 Kankakee graduate, has Notre Dame season tickets while attending St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. Their mom, Tiffany, keeps tabs of the photos, videos and gear, making sure no moments or memories are lost in the heat of the battle.

This love of football has translated to success as football players themselves.

After bursting onto the scene with an All-Southland Athletic Conference outside linebacker last year, Kennarius has moved inside this year and displayed a knack in all areas, highlighted by his 2.5 sacks, interception and forced fumble — which was fittingly recovered by Kennyan — in last week’s 49-35 win over Blue Island Eisenhower.

More of a leader by example rather than words, Kennarius knows he’s one of the team’s unquestioned leaders, but he also knows his teammates want to win just as much as he does.

“I think everyone on the team knows I don’t say much,” Kennarius said. “I’m one of our leaders, just the way I move, everyone around me moves the same.

“We feed off each other, so if you’re doing something wrong, someone’s gonna say something. We aren’t gonna let each other fail.”

While he’s stood out as one of the state’s top linebackers this season, the big-time college offers have yet to come Kennarius’ way. That situation has given him a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder that’s only added to his on-field intensity.

“My dad tells us there’s a level to it every game and we can take it up a notch,” Kennarius said. “For me to not have the things some people say I should have, it just puts a fire in me.

“That’s why I play the way I play.”

Kennyan has spent the season alongside his brother and has also displayed multi-faceted skills. One play, he’s blitzing up the middle, but the next, he might be running stride-for-stride down the field in man coverage with a speedy receiver.

“Scheme-wise, I fit perfectly,” Kennyan said. “They’ve got me in the box and know my strengths in the box, but I can cover as well.

“If I need to go in coverage, they have the confidence in me, and I have the confidence in myself to guard the slot or a wideout.”

Whether it’s themselves or any other stalwarts of the defense, both the brothers and their dad credit defensive coordinator Sam Jordan for the unit’s dominance.

“He’s a great guy in general, but as a coach he’s passionate, really has love and really cares for the kids,” Kenny said of Jordan. “He wants to see the kids succeed, even if he has to take certain losses or have long days.”

<strong>MORE THAN FOOTBALL</strong>

The desire Jordan has for his players is something Kenny has as well.

Obviously Kenny and the rest of the Kankakee coaching staff, led by Miles Osei in his first year with the Kays, want to continue their winning ways all the way to the championship podium. But Kenny also wants not only his sons, but their classmates that he’s also watched grow up from up close, to find their own success.

“When we leave here, it’s mostly business because there’s a goal I’ve set not just for my boys, but all these boys, to get them to the next level by any means necessary — early mornings, late nights,” Kenny said. “We smile and make sure they’re able to be kids, too, but at the same time, we’ve got a job to get done.”

For several of his sons’ classmates, that help extends further than others. Whether it be the loss of a parent, parents having to work long hours or other family stresses that arise, Kenny has seen plenty of young men grow up handling unimaginable bits of adversity.

For a generation known for its growing number of broken family units, Kenny knows he cannot only be an example, but be that source of help.

“Coming from youth football on up, there’s times you have to drop a kid off or talk to a parent, or a lot of times a teacher will come out and talk to you, about how they can see the change in the kid … even just talking to the kids or popping up to school,” Kenny said.

“It’s bigger than football because a lot of these kids come from single-parent houses and a lot of them just need help, being a single mother or single father,” he continued. “This team has a lot of adversity, a lot of RIPs.”

<strong>THE BIG ONE</strong>

Through that off-the-field adversity Kenny has seen several of the kids navigate, the Kays also battled past a rare bit of on-field adversity when they erased a 35-29 halftime deficit in last week’s 49-35 win against Eisenhower.

That win has set up a quarterfinal for the ages between the Kays and East St. Louis at 1 p.m. Saturday in Kankakee.

While the Kays are the top seed in the bracket, the Flyers come to town as the No. 1 team to the Kays’ No. 2 in the AP Poll for a clash of top dogs.

It’s also going to create a bit of a family reunion for the Chandlers, as Tiffany is an East St. Louis native and has several family members making the nearly four-hour trip north for a game Tiffany hopes leaves her family members with a long drive home.

“I’m riding for my boys all the way,” Tiffany said.

The Kays know they have perhaps their biggest hurdle to a second championship game appearance standing in their way this weekend. After last year’s second-round exit in the Class 5A field, Kennyan plans on sending his brother and his senior classmates out on top.

“We can’t settle for less,” Kennyan said. “We want that ring, and it’s crazy because I’ve been playing with every single one of them since I was 7, even Jyaire and everyone last year.

“We have a bigger goal and we had that feeling of losing in the playoffs, and we don’t want to feel that again.”

As the players on the field have changed, head coach Jeff Reents and two of his longtime assistants have been at the forefront of Wilmington's 27 consecutive playoff appearances. <strong>Sports, C1.</strong>