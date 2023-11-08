Electric school buses begin to arrive in Herscher

Herscher schools Superintendent Rich Decman is all charged up about the arrival of the district’s new electric buses.

Two of the 25 electric buses going to Herscher Community Unit School District 2 were delivered Thursday. The remaining 23 are scheduled for delivery in late summer 2024.

When taking one for a test drive, Decman marveled at the sound coming from the vehicle — or rather, the lack of sound — as the bus traveled in near silence.

When the bus slows to less than 20 miles per hour, a musical tone sounds to alert pedestrians to the vehicle’s presence.

It is a stark difference from the loud rumble of a diesel-engine bus.

The immediate blast of cool air from the air conditioning vents on the bus was also an exciting moment, eliciting a happy laugh from Decman.

Having gotten a commercial driver’s license to help cover routes in recent years, he is all too familiar with the feeling on the bus when temperatures rise.

“That is gonna be a big deal,” he said. “Not right now, not when it’s gonna get cold, but you wait until it’s 90 degrees.”

<strong>CLEAN SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM</strong>

One year ago, the district was notified that it was accepted for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, a program designed to incentivize schools to replace their used diesel buses with clean and zero-emission models.

Not only was the district selected to be part of the program, but Herscher was one of two school districts in Illinois and 21 nationwide to receive the highest grant amount — $9,875,000 for the purchase of 25 electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The other Illinois district to receive the highest amount was Bloom Township High School District 206.

Locally, Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 was also selected for the program, receiving $700,000 to purchase two electric buses and charging infrastructure.

Districts serving low-income areas with 20% or more students living in poverty and rural school districts were placed on the EPA’s priority applicant list to receive greater funding amounts.

“We really are going to be the trailblazer on this initiative for the entire area, and arguably, maybe even the state,” Decman said. “If you really think about it, we are going to have more electric buses than [most] any district in the state of Illinois. And I mean, that’s pretty powerful.”

<strong>ELECTRIC BUSES</strong>

Herscher’s buses are coming from the Lion Electric company’s Joliet plant.

The district will rotate the two electric buses into its regular school routes for the remainder of this school year, with one bus located in Herscher and the other in Limestone.

The idea is to give drivers a chance to familiarize themselves with the new vehicles and give students the chance to experience riding them.

“We’ve got to put radios and cameras in these and a couple other maintenance items, and they’ll be road ready here pretty soon,” Decman said.

Johnson-Downs Construction Company is currently building a new bus facility at the Herscher campus that will house about half of the 25 electric buses. The rest will be housed in the Limestone bus garage.

The goal is to have infrastructure ready at both Herscher and Limestone garages by Aug. 1 so all 25 electric buses can be charged and ready to go for the 2024-25 school year.

At least 16 regular changing stations and one quick-charging station will be installed in Herscher, and at least 13 regular charging stations and one quick-charging station will go in Limestone.

“If [another school] came over for an extracurricular activity and they had an electric bus, they could go outside and do a quick charge,” Decman noted. “And so down the road we’ll be able to share.”

The buses can be driven up to 125 miles off a single charge.

None of the district’s routes are more than 50 miles, which means the vehicles can be plugged in after their morning routes to be ready to go for the afternoon routes.

Because bus charging times haven’t been figured out yet, the district won’t have early release days next year, but they might return the following year if logistics allow, Decman said.

With about 50 total buses, the district will maintain a fleet of half diesel and half electric buses.

“We’ll still have the flexibility to go on long field trips,” he said.

<strong>‘CULTURE CHANGE’</strong>

Some unique differences of the new buses are that the aisles are 4-inches wider, and the vehicles themselves are 6-inches wider and about 3,000-pounds heavier.

They also are equipped with a supply of emergency diesel fuel for heating, so the bus will still have an energy source for heat in the event of a breakdown.

“Some folks will find that comical, but they recommended that for any districts in the north, that they have that just in case,” Decman said.

Whereas a gas-powered vehicle running low on fuel can sometimes be driven a bit further to make the nearest gas station, the ranges on electric vehicles are exact, Decman noted.

“We learned that the hard way,” he said. “We brought a bus back to Lion that they brought down here and ran out of charge about four miles from their place, and they had to get it towed.”

Even just taking the new bus for a test drive around the block, Decman noticed a myriad of differences from the driver’s point of view.

Those things will take some getting used to.

“It’s a little bit of a culture change,” Decman said.

The district has about 75 drivers, most part-time.

“And we could use more,” he added. “Anyone who wants to apply, we’d be happy to let them be a part of this new initiative.”