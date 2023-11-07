New regional principal named at Nexus Illinois schools

After serving as the school principal at Nexus-Onarga Family Healing since 2016, Tara Lemenager has been named regional principal of Nexus-Indian Oaks Safe Harbor School in Manteno and Nexus-Onarga Grand Prairie School and Expressions Day School in Onarga.

Nexus-Onarga and Nexus-Indian Oaks specialize in providing services to youth and families struggling with emotional, behavioral and mental health issues.

In this new role, Lemenager will bring leadership and oversight to the operations of the Nexus schools in Illinois.

She will continue to ensure that student achievement is the focus, while creating an environment that is beneficial to both youth and staff, according to a news release.

Lemenager’s new regional principal position is part of a restructured school leadership model designed to elevate the quality of service and education.

“I am passionate about student success, and I believe that our students are successful because of the collective work of our amazing staff in Manteno and Onarga, as well as the Nexus organization as a whole,” Lemenager said in the release. “My goal is to continue to foster strong relationships between the clinical and educational teams in Illinois to support ongoing success for our youth and our staff.”

Lemenager received her degree in elementary education from Illinois State University and a Master’s in school leadership from Olivet Nazarene University.

She brings more than 25 years of classroom and school administration experience in Iroquois and Kankakee counties to her new position.