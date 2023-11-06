Wild weekend of prep postseason yields spectrum of emotion

Across football, girls volleyball and cross country, several area teams competed in classic games, matches and races over the weekend.

A day after Cissna Park’s girls volleyball team started the weekend with a thrilling 2-1 IHSA Class 1A Milford Super-Sectional championship with a 28-26 third-set win over Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday, the area’s largest two football teams found themselves on both sides of heart-racing results Saturday.

After entering halftime with a deficit for the first time all season, Kankakee overcame a 35-29 score at the half to defeat Blue Island Eisenhower 49-35 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Bradley-Bourbonnais erased a 10-point deficit at Normal Community in Class 7A to force overtime, but were on the wrong side of a 31-30 final.

Wilmington defeated Tri-Valey 42-14 in Class 2A while Coal City, Peotone and Momence all saw their seasons end in the second round.

Herscher’s girls (10th place) and boys (17th place) cross country teams led the local pack at the state cross country meet in Peoria.

