Grant Park girl raising money for school lunch debt

GRANT PARK — It’s been more than a year, and Nick Huffman won’t soon be forgotten.

Rough around the edges with a larger-than-life personality and an even bigger heart, the late co-owner of the Looney Bin left an undeniable mark.

Though he died in June 2022 at the age of 42, Huffman’s legacy of compassion is living on through those who remember him, including 7-year-old Paisley Riechers.

Inspired by Huffman, Paisley is selling Christmas ornaments to raise money to eliminate school lunch debt.

The Grant Park Elementary second grader set a goal to raise $2,000 to pay off Grant Park schools’ lunch debt.

Since starting in late September, Paisley has raised $1,500.

Paisley’s hand-decorated ornaments are being sold at Wick’s Bicycle Shop in Grant Park, Sollitt Tap in Beecher and Grant Park Village Hall. They will also be available at craft vendor events.

Paisley’s mom Lacey Huffman-Riechers was cousins with Huffman.

When last Christmas came around, the family was grief-stricken about Huffman’s passing and didn’t feel much like celebrating.

That was when Paisley suggested Huffman’s ornament tradition should keep going.

“Mom, I really thought that was cool, and I want to keep that going for people,” Paisley said at the time. “What can we do?”

Huffman had sought support for the cause by posting to Facebook and selling ornaments from his Bradley bar.

At first, Huffman-Riechers wasn’t sure if her daughter would be able to build as much momentum as Huffman.

Paisley began by asking the Wick’s Bicycle Shop owners while on a playdate with their children if she could set up a Christmas tree at their store. They agreed.

Huffman-Riechers then posted on Facebook asking if anyone had any old ornaments they could donate to get them started. It wasn’t long until someone anonymously sent $50 to buy ornaments.

Soon, Paisley got to work painting and decorating ornaments. The family reached out to other local businesses and put up fliers, and the support kept pouring in.

Paisley spoke about the cause at a recent Grant Park Village Board meeting, and she left with over $100 in donations that night.

Some people have reached out to donate because they knew Huffman or knew of him and wanted to keep his legacy alive.

After paying for lunch debts, Paisley wants to donate any excess funds to Grant Park’s elementary, middle and high school libraries to purchase new reading materials.

Paisley said she loves reading and couldn’t wait for Halloween to come this past week, when she dressed up as a “book fairy.” She has read over 150 books this year.

“Second to being the kindest person she can be, reading is her next best love,” Huffman-Riechers said.

Paisley is a busy kid with a lot of energy.

Between playing soccer and being in Girl Scouts, she has put in at least 30 hours of ornament decorating and planning for her fundraiser.

She heads straight to the crafting supplies as soon as she finishes her homework.

Paisley said she wants to help people with their unpaid lunch debt because everyone should feel included; she doesn’t want anyone to feel “not good enough” because they don’t have money for lunch.

<strong>LUNCH DEBT</strong>

Huffman’s efforts to cancel school lunch debt also served as inspiration to local non-profit Let’s Ketchup, which has donated thousands to reduce school lunch debt in local school districts, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Momence and Manteno.

Grant Park Superintendent John Palan said that Grant Park CUSD 6 currently has $1,276 in lunch debt.

Once Paisley completes her fundraiser, the district will meet with her and her mom to determine how the donation will be distributed.

“I think it’s wonderful that our student is doing that, especially helping others,” Palan said. “I think that’s an attribute that we should applaud kids for doing.”

The district has about 47% of families qualifying for free or reduced lunch, he said.

Huffman-Riechers tells people that even if they can only give $1, every bit helps.

“I know a lot of parents are struggling to pay for gas in their cars and you know, just average things that you have to have, let alone getting my kid a hot lunch,” she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, students across the nation were getting free lunches and their parents didn’t have to apply for a free or reduced rate.

That federal funding is no longer available.

“And so those parents that were saving $60 a month by getting that free lunch are back to trying to make it work,” Huffman-Riechers said.

<strong>‘RIPPLE EFFECT’</strong>

Huffman is undoubtedly remembered by the community at large. He was known for his full-bodied laugh, his unfiltered sense of humor, and his unwavering support for live music, his employees and those close to him.

But what does Paisley remember most about him?

“He was silly.”

Paisley was also fond of his great big hugs.

Mom couldn’t drive past the Looney Bin without Paisley asking if they could stop to give Cousin Nick a hug.

Immediately after Paisley was born, Huffman was “wrapped all the way around her tiny little finger,” her mom said. “And it never changed.”

“He kept that hard outside, but his inside was just soft and squishy and full of love,” Huffman-Riechers said.

In early October, when Huffman’s birthday came around, Paisley asked to be taken to his gravesite so she could tell him all about the project she was doing.

On the visit, Paisley said she hoped she was making him proud.

“His impact, the ripple effect is still going,” Huffman-Riechers added. “It’s crazy to me.”

Want to help? Paisley’s ornaments will be sold for a donation of $1 or more at the following events: • 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden in Kankakee • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 at Sunrise Greenhouse in Grant Park • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Christmas in the Village at Grant Park Elementary Ornaments are also being sold at: • Wick’s Bicycle Shop in Grant Park • Sollitt Tap in Beecher • Grant Park Village Hall For more information, visit Paisley Presents Ornaments for a Cause on Facebook. {related_content_uuid}8117d2d3-2a85-4ba0-924d-819dea00c2b9{/related_content_uuid}

Paisley's ornaments will be sold for a donation of $1 or more at the following events:

• 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden in Kankakee

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Manteno Sportsmen's Club

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 at Sunrise Greenhouse in Grant Park

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at Christmas in the Village at Grant Park Elementary

Ornaments are also being sold at:

• Wick’s Bicycle Shop in Grant Park

• Sollitt Tap in Beecher

• Grant Park Village Hall

For more information, visit Paisley Presents Ornaments for a Cause on Facebook.