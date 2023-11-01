Diesel engine donation to help KACC auto tech students

BOURBONNAIS — The automotive technology class at Kankakee Area Career Center celebrated last week as it received a gift of a diesel engine from the local business community.

Thanks to LaBeau Bros. Inc. and A.N. Webber Inc., the class now boasts a diesel semi engine, providing students with “invaluable” hands-on experience working with these complex engines, KACC officials said.

LaBeau Bros. is a Peterbilt and Volvo Commercial Truck dealership, and A.N. Webber is a transportation and warehousing company. Both companies are based in Kankakee.

The school plans to immediately incorporate the diesel semi engine into its curriculum, allowing students to gain hands-on experience and work on real-world automotive challenges.

Automotive technology is one of KACC’s most popular programs; this summer, the career center reported it had 103 students signed up for the class.

This “significant addition” to the class’s resources has opened new opportunities for students to gain practical experience and enhance their skills in diesel engine maintenance and repair, according to KACC.

KACC also noted that the contribution underscores the pivotal role local businesses play in supporting education and preparing the next generation of automotive technicians.

“Empowering the next generation of mechanics and technicians is not just an investment in our community’s future, but in the future of the automotive industry as well,” said Todd Perzee, CEO of A.N. Webber Inc. “We’re proud to support Kankakee Area Career Center’s auto tech class.”

The automotive technology class at KACC is grateful not only to LaBeau Bros. Inc. and A.N. Webber Inc., but also to Sam Ortman at Ortman Property Management for facilitating this collaboration, school officials noted.

Ortman, a local community advocate, played a key role in connecting the school with these businesses and helping make this donation possible.

For more information about Kankakee Area Career Center’s automotive technology program or to inquire about this donation, please contact Matthew Kelly, executive director of KACC, at <a href="mailto:kelleym@kacc.org" target="_blank">kelleym@kacc.org</a>.