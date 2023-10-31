Putting on a show: Family continues tradition of Halloween decor

Halloween is here and many houses around the community decorate their front yards with spooky outdoor displays each year.

For one family at 428 S. Lincoln Ave. in Kankakee, it’s tradition to turn their home into the “Nightmare on Lincoln Avenue.”

Maritzel Rios said she and her boyfriend, Kristian Andrade, both of Kankakee, worked on designing their front yard with custom-made characters, lighting and will feature a clown theme this year.

The couple decorates with the help of their daughters, Liana and Hailie.

Growing up, Andrade said he loved Halloween. He noticed years ago there wasn’t a lot of kids trick-or-treating in their neighborhood. Now that Andrade has his own house, he said that sparked him to want to decorate.

“We have been doing it already for seven years. We do it for the kids. That’s who we really do it for,” Andrade said.

Andrade started decorating and kids started to come around their house. He has been decorating since and changes his display every year.

On Halloween, the family dresses up in costume. All the lights come on as well as animations. The show goes on Halloween night.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” Andrade said.

By the time kids start getting out of school after 3 p.m. on Halloween is when he said he is fully dressed in costume and ready for trick-or-treaters to stop by their yard.

“The kids love the display,” he said.

There’s a daycare in front of their house and Andrade has been told by the daycare that the kids can’t wait to see the decorations.

“When I hear that, it motivates me to keep going,” Andrade said.

Kids are pointing at his house and telling him they’re excited for Halloween.

The whole family helps set up the yard display, beginning around Oct. 20.

Even days before Halloween the family is still setting up and getting things ready, he said. The family loves setting up their display.

This year’s theme will be a “clown” theme, Andrade said. The whole family will dress up as clowns, he said. Last year the family dressed up as “crazy hillbillies.”

“Every year it changes, so it’s not the same theme,” Rios said.

As soon as October comes, cars drive by the house honking, and people tell Andrade he is doing a great job or ask when he will be decorating.

Their display keeps getting bigger and bigger each year, he said.

“We’re just excited to see the trick-or-treaters no matter what the weather is,” he said. “We’re going to put on a show for them.”