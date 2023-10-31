Bourbonnais schools to receive mental health funding

Two school districts in the 40th Senate District are set to receive funding to strengthen mental health services for youth.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is set to receive $313,341 in funding, while Chicago Heights School District 170 will receive $342,674.

Support for funding came from State Sen. Patrick Joyce.

“Many children have struggled with their mental health in recent years,” said Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “As legislators, it is important we are providing the help and support that children need.”

The funding is being offered to help schools and local agencies improve student care through workforce enhancements, developing frameworks to prevent adverse childhood experiences, interventions to assist children suffering from trauma and training for medical and school staff to expand adolescent mental health resources.

A total of $9.5 million in funding will be awarded to 40 different applicants across the state.

The funding is primarily from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplemental Funding program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, plus $500,000 in state dollars.

“Our children’s mental health is a top priority,” Joyce added. “This funding will be a significant step toward ensuring students in our community are receiving needed resources.”

To see a full list of grantees, visit Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.