Search firm interviews 14 applicants for KSD 111 superintendent

KANKAKEE — Search consultants interviewed 14 out of more than 30 who applied to be the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111.

Kankakee School Board President Chris Bohlen provided another update Monday on the search to find outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters’ replacement.

“I’m pleased to report that the search team interviewed 14 out of over 30 applicants last weekend, and they had some proposed applicants for [the board] to interview,” he said during the board’s meeting at King Middle School.

Consultants from search firm School Exec Connect said that “substantially more than 30” applications were received for the superintendent’s position, Bohlen said.

From the pool of 14 applicants interviewed, the firm will suggest about eight candidates for the board to interview, he said.

The board will be conducting its first round of interviews over two days during the week of Nov. 13.

Because of the higher-than-expected number of candidates, the interviews won’t be done the same night as the board’s regularly scheduled meeting as initially planned.

Next, the board will conduct a second round of interviews with two to three finalists during the second week of December, Bohlen said.

If all continues going as planned, the new superintendent should be named by the end of 2023.

“By [the consultants’] account and by my observation, we’re moving very well,” Bohlen said. “We’re consistent with the timeline we set, and it’ll be an exciting time to get to know the applicants.”

Walters is set to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year; her replacement will take over July 1, 2024.