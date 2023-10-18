Health and Resource Fair happening today at Lorenzo Smith School

HOPKINS PARK — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259, State Sen. Elgie Sims and State Rep. Nick Smith will be hosting a Health and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Student and Family Engagement (SAFE) Center on the campus of Lorenzo Smith School.

Lorenzo Smith School is located at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

This fair will feature resources for senior and other local constituents including vaccinations, diabetes and hypertension screenings, and other valuable information regarding health plan options for the upcoming enrollment period.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Health Care Act Insurance Marketplace is from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2024.

Open enrollment is the time of year to enroll in a new ACA Health Insurance Marketplace plan or renew or change your current plan to best meet your family’s needs.

“Many members of our community lack accessibility to state resources and our mission is to bring those resources together in a centralized location so we can be fully informed on all that is available to us,” said Pembroke School Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith in a news release.

“We are excited to partner with our local state legislators, and service providers, and about the positive effect that it will have on the families of Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park.”

Committed vendors include Illinois Secretary of State, Illinois Department of Human Services, Aetna Healthcare, Meridian, Aunt Martha’s, Catholic Charities, Iroquois Memorial, TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers and more.

The village of Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township are sponsoring the vendors’ lunch from Essential Smoothies Café.