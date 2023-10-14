Bradley, Kankakee superintendent searches attracting applicants

Applications are pouring in for both of the superintendent searches taking place in Kankakee County school districts.

The school boards of Bradley Elementary School District 61 and Kankakee School District 111 both heard updates this week regarding their respective searches.

Bradley has received more than 20 applications, and Kankakee has received “substantially more” applications than anticipated, according to the school boards’ latest updates.

Both districts are using the consulting services of Oak Park-based search firm School Exec Connect.

Bradley Superintendent Scott Goselin and Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters are both slated to retire after the 2023-24 school year, with their respective school boards aiming to find their replacements by around the end of 2023.

<strong>BRADLEY ELEMENTARY</strong>

Tim Shimp, the School Exec Connect consultant working with District 61, said during the Bradley School Board’s Thursday meeting that about 20 to 24 applications have come in for the superintendent position. The application deadline is Oct. 27.

“It doesn’t surprise me you have as many candidates as you do,” Shimp said. “It’s a very attractive position. The sky is not falling here, and there’s not a ton of things to come and clean up. There’s not a board that’s contentious.”

Bradley School Board President Terrie Golwitzer said that the position was advertised only using free websites suggested by the firm.

The board had the option to post it to a few paid websites as well. Clearly, that avenue was not needed, she said.

“If he had come in and said we only received 10 or 12 applications, we might have considered it,” Golwitzer noted.

At the board’s next meeting on Nov. 8, Shimp plans to suggest a pool of five to seven candidates for the board to consider interviewing.

Shimp also reviewed results of recent focus groups and an online survey which were used to compile a leadership profile.

“It was really a fantastic opportunity,” he said. “I talked to 40-plus people in the focus groups across all the schools, and people were very honest but very proud to be part of your school district.”

A total 142 people completed the survey, including 64 parents, 46 teachers, 20 support staff, eight administrators, one business/ community leader and three others.

The leadership profile contains 15 bullet points of qualities and experience that the next superintendent should have. The full list can be viewed on the district’s website, bradleyschools.com.

Good leadership and communication skills are highly sought after in Bradley, as well as a person skilled in building trust and creating strong teams.

“People really want someone that’s genuine, approachable, visible, who is willing to get to know individuals,” Shimp said.

While most did not express that this person needed to be a current superintendent, they did indicate that administrative experience with a proven track record of success is important, he said.

The person should be a visionary leader who can set high expectations and hold people accountable, Shimp added.

A focus on recruiting and retaining quality teachers and an understanding of equity, diversity and inclusion were also noted as priorities.

The profile highlights that embracing the district’s current traditions and values and maintaining an active presence in the district are significant as well.

“People definitely want someone immersed in the community who will be at community events,” he said.

While it was not expressed that the person needs to live in Bradley specifically, it was commonly agreed that the person should live within Kankakee County.

“Traveling an hour probably is not going to work out to do this job effectively,” he said.

<strong>KANKAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT</strong>

Kankakee School Board President Chris Bohlen provided a search update during Tuesday’s board meeting.

He said he had just spoken with School Exec Connect CEO David Negron, who is working with District 111 along with two other consultants from the firm, regarding the status of the search.

Negron was “very enthusiastic” about how things were going, Bohlen said.

“He has indicated that they have substantially more applicants than they had anticipated,” Bohlen said. “He also indicated that some of the applicants he considered top tier.”

The consultants will conduct interviews with candidates this weekend, starting today through Monday.

After the suggested candidates are presented, the school board will then be conducting its interviews with candidates on Nov. 13 and possibly Nov. 15 if needed.

Bohlen said he did not ask how many applicants were received but he is assured that the process is moving along.

Kankakee’s leadership profile was shared with the public last month; it can be found on the district’s website at ksd111.org.

“It was fun to talk with him because he was really, really excited,” Bohlen said of Negron.