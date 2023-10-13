Kankakee School Board hears update on current, future facilities projects

KANKAKEE — A new playground and tennis courts are among the nearly finished projects in Kankakee School District 111.

The Kankakee School Board heard an update on current construction work and projections for future work needed in the district during its meeting Tuesday at Lincoln Cultural Center.

Representatives from DLA Architects said completion of the fieldhouse/community center behind Kankakee High School has been pushed back by a month — to the beginning of February 2024 — because of electrical equipment delays and supply chain issues.

After their September meeting, five of the seven board members decided the district should add a second long-jump pit to the facility, which was expected to add another week onto the construction timeline as well as $80,000 to $90,000 onto the project’s $26.4 million price tag.

Renovations to the Kankakee High School back gym, which were included with the fieldhouse project, are anticipated to be finished by middle to late November, the architects said.

Meanwhile, the project to replace the KHS tennis courts is complete aside from minor items.

Two of the five tennis courts were replaced in 2021, and this work completes the final three. Previously, the courts were riddled with cracks.

An outdoor classroom in the works at Proegler School is expected to be done this summer or spring.

A new playground at Steuben Elementary School is “quickly moving along” and, weather depending, is anticipated to be completed by early next week, according to the architects.

The playground is planned to be dedicated to the memory of late Steuben teacher Sara Loring, who died in an automobile accident along with her husband, Justin Loring, in July 2022.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that now that the playground is almost finished, she will revisit with the school’s staff how they plan to honor Sara Loring. Hopefully, a dedication ceremony can take place before the weather gets too cold, she said.

<strong>LONG-RANGE PLANS</strong>

Principal Architect Ed Wright said that a lot of work has been completed since the district formed a long-range facilities plan in 2016.

At that time, the architects evaluated the mechanical needs of every school in the district.

About $30 million in mechanical work was needed, and now about $20 million worth of work remains to be done, Wright said.

“So you guys have accomplished about $10 million worth of mechanical [work],” he said to the board. “A lot at the high school and junior high, the multipurpose rooms at King and Kennedy, you’ve made good strides at that.”

The work has included not just updating mechanical systems, but providing air conditioning as well, he said.

The high school is “almost 100% air conditioned at this point,” he said.

The district now needs to look at finishing $20 million in mechanical projects, plus about $6.5 million to $7 million worth of roofing work, which he said the board has started to tackle as well.

“So, in total, about $27-give-or-take-million of recurring [operations and maintenance] stuff that should be on your radar and looked at over the course of the next 10 years, is kind of what we’re looking at here,” Wright said.

Prior to the community center starting, the architects were asked how that amount of work would be accomplished over 10 years, he said.

The district can look to spend an average of $2.5 million annually, with priorities to be revisited every few years, he said.

In the first year, prioritized projects would include replacing the art room exhaust fans at the high school and junior high, both for about $200,000 each, as well as air conditioning the multipurpose room at Mark Twain Elementary for about $200,000.

They would also include addressing the roof at Twain for about $750,000 as well as adding air conditioning to the office and multipurpose room at Avis Huff Student Support Center for about $500,000.

In total, the first phase would be about $2.3 million, he said.

“If the budget doesn’t allow for that, we’ll work with your team and identify which ones are critical and which can be repaired to extend the life a little longer,” Wright said.

The next year, prioritized projects would include air conditioning in the auditorium and gym at the junior high for about $1.1 million, finishing replacing the AC unit vents at Kennedy Middle School for about $500,000, reroofing Steuben for about $250,000, and air conditioning the multipurpose room at Edison Primary for about $200,000.

In total, that second phase would be just over $2 million, Wright said.

The last phase of highest-priority work would include completing flooring work on the third floor of Lincoln Cultural Center for about $2 million, which can be broken up into smaller phases if needed, and addressing roofing at Proegler for about $500,000, for a total of about $2.5 million.

Walters noted the district has created two strategic plans — one to establish its vision and mission and one to create its portrait of a graduate.

She suggested that the board prioritize facilities plans for the next 10 years as part of strategic planning with the district’s new superintendent, who will take over next school year after she retires.

“I would recommend that you wait a year before the next set of renovations,” Walters said. “Now, of course it is completely up to the board, but that will give you time to create a facility plan, create some priorities, and then make sure that it aligns with the strategic plan.”