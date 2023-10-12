BBCHS will allow home-school students to play sports

BRADLEY — Home-schooled students will be allowed to join IHSA sports and activities at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board approved the change in school policy during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Home-schooled students must meet Illinois High School Association requirements to participate — including residing within the district and taking and passing at least one course at BBCHS each semester.

The student must also be taking and passing a minimum of 25 credit hours, meaning five classes per day, in a district-approved program and provide the school with weekly progress updates, per IHSA requirements.

The IHSA does not prohibit or mandate schools to allow home-schooled students to participate; rather, the organization leaves the decision up to schools.

Principal Evan Tingley said about half of the schools in BBCHS’s athletic conference allow home-schooled students to participate, and half do not.

So, BBCHS will not be alone in its decision.

“Right now, board policy prohibits home-schooled students from participating in our IHSA athletics and activities,” Tingley said. “I don’t know the history behind that decision. To my knowledge, that’s just how it’s always been.”

He said that one family was requesting for their home-schooled student to participate in girls basketball at BBCHS. He looked into the IHSA’s current guidelines and thought it would be a good idea to allow it.

In particular, he liked that the students will be known to the school, not just residents of the district.

“I like the criteria that they do have to come here and take at least one course,” Tingley said. “I think that changes the game a little bit.”

Superintendent Matt Vosberg agreed that the IHSA’s requirement that students attend at least one class in the district where they play sports is a plus.

“Bringing more kids into our system is a good thing,” Vosberg said. “I think we have a lot of good things to offer, and if this is an avenue for someone that wasn’t currently in and this gets them in, I think it’ll be beneficial for both the student and the school.”

Tingley noted he is not sure yet what format the progress updates would take, as it would likely be an individualized situation.

Progress updates would be provided either by the parent doing the home-schooling or by the online program the student is completing, he said.

“So, it does create a little work on our end, but I don’t see anything here that’s like a huge red flag,” Tingley said. “I think it’s all manageable things.”

He also said he doesn’t expect the change would bring a huge influx of students.

Board member Lubow Lewicky noted the parents of home-schooled students residing in the district still pay taxes that benefit the school.

Board member Ann Brezinski said she likes the fact that the IHSA requirements might encourage some students to come to BBCHS.

“I think it just really opens up the door,” she said.