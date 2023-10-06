Energy bill assistance available for low-income households

HOPKINS PARK — Help is available for low-income residents struggling to pay their energy bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will be in the SAFE Center at Lorenzo R. Smith School from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays starting Oct. 11.

Lorenzo R. Smith School is at 4120 S. Wheeler Road, Hopkins Park.

Applicants must make an appointment by calling the LIHEAP office at 815-933-7883.

Clients will also be seen on a first come, first served basis at Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St. Suite 100, Kankakee.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on major holidays. On Tuesdays, applications will accepted via drop-box/email only.

Applications opened Oct. 2 for households with a senior age 60 and over, disabled person(s) receiving disability income from Social Security, and families with children age 5 and under.

On Nov. 1, applications will open for households that are disconnected from utilities or have a current disconnection notice. Propane customers with 25% or less of propane in their tank are considered a disconnected household.

On Dec. 1, applications will open for the general public.

Required documentation includes: Social Security cards for everyone in the household, gas and/or electric bill, proof of income for the past 30 days and a current medical card. For zero-income households, bring an unemployment denial letter and/or food stamp printout.

For questions or concerns, call 815-933-7883 ext. 264.