City OKs storage business

KANKAKEE — The proposed $1.2-million Storage of America, a self-storage facility targeting a nearly 6-acre property along U.S. Route 45-52 in Kankakee, was unanimously approved.

On Monday, the Kankakee City Council, by a 13-0 vote, approved the conditional use permit for the 4th Ward project immediately north of a small residential subdivision.

The project proposed by the Indianapolis, Ind.-based company is expected to begin yet this year with site preparation work. The 5.73-acre parcel is vacant.

The actual construction is slated to take place in the first half of 2024. When speaking to the Kankakee Planning Board about two weeks ago, company officials said the property could be available for rentals by summer 2024.

There was almost no discussion regarding the project by council members.

Kankakee Planning Director Mike Hoffman said the chief concern of neighboring residents dealt with storm water drainage issues. He said the company included information regarding its plans to deal with on-site storm water.

Among the plans is the creation of a small retention pond.

The ordinance creating the conditional use permit for the site was made by 4th Ward representative Lance Marczak and seconded by 5th Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez.

Marczak’s 4th Ward seatmate, Danita Grant Swanson, was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

Rental sites are expected to range in size from 5-foot-by-5-foot dimensions to as large as 10 feet by 30 feet. Rents are paid monthly.

The site could have 600-700 tenants.

Outdoor storage is prohibited.

The fenced location would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Storage units are gained through a kiosk and an app. There will be limited on-site management.

Rents are based on square footage used. The rental fee structure for the Kankakee site had not yet been determined, but Midwest industry rental standards range from 70 cents to $1.50 per square foot.

The site can store household items, vehicles, boats and anything in between. Hazardous and flammable materials are not allowed. Lithium-ion batteries are banned.

Storage of America operates sites in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Kankakee would be its 41st site.