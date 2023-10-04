Kankakee School Board backtracks, says 'yes' to 2nd long-jump pit

KANKAKEE — Despite the majority of members saying “no” during their Sept. 25 meeting, the Kankakee School Board changed course the next day and gave District 111 the OK to move forward with plans to add a second long-jump pit into its new fieldhouse.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district’s architects estimate it will cost $80,000 to $90,000 for a second long-jump pit to be added to the fieldhouse/ community center which currently is under construction behind Kankakee High School.

At last week’s meeting, the estimated cost was said to be $100,000.

The additional feature is also expected to tack about another week to the construction timeline, which is already at least 30 days behind schedule, Walters said.

The board was asked to give a consensus that night in order to provide direction to the district’s architects on whether or not to put in a change order for the request.

With the item on the agenda only for discussion during the Sept. 25 meeting, the board took an informal poll, and four of the six members present said they were against it.

Members against the purchase in the poll included Chris Bohlen, Susanne Berrones, Tracy Verrett and Darrell Williams. Jess Gathing and Mary Archie said they supported it. The seventh board member, Deb Johnston, was absent.

The informal vote total was 4-2 against the request.

Gathing, who brought forward the request, said he was called by a few board members the day after the meeting regarding the need for the second long-jump pit.

“After listening to me speak, it made sense to a few of the board members that we are building a wonderful facility,” he said. “I know track and field; I’m a part of track and field, and I would never steer them wrong.”

Gathing said that Johnston was already on board with it, and Williams and Verrett changed their minds and agreed it was needed.

At that point, the consensus flipped to 5-2 in favor of the request.

Williams said he changed his mind after getting all the details on the proposal, including expected costs and delays.

“If you want to make a fiscally responsible vote, you’ve got to have everything in front of you,” he said.

Verrett also said that she changed her mind "after further discussion and details."

"I thought it was necessary," Verrett said.

Walters said that her secretary reached out to the board members individually the day after the meeting to get their decisions.

“The project is moving pretty quickly,” Walters said. “[A decision] had to be final by Tuesday [Sept. 26] at 5 p.m. A final decision was made by the board at 4 to 4:30 p.m.”

Bohlen, the board’s president, said the board had a discussion and took a poll during the Sept. 25 meeting because the superintendent was requesting direction that night, and there was nothing before the board to formally vote on.

He said he thought the matter was settled during the meeting. He was later informed that the results of the poll had changed.

“Any time a person publicly takes a position, I think unless there is a new vote in public, that should have been the end of it,” Bohlen said. “It wasn’t in this case.”

<strong>PROJECT COSTS</strong>

Walters said that because the overall cost of the project has not exceeded 10% of the original $26.4 million cost, a formal vote from the board was not needed to approve the change order for a second long-jump pit.

“It didn’t need to be an action item,” she said. “I did feel strongly that there needed to be a consensus from the board.”

Walters noted that two long-jump pits were part of the original design for the fieldhouse. However, she had requested some features be scaled back to bring costs down, including some square footage on the building.

The initial anticipated cost to include all features was $30 million, she said.

Walters said that adding the second long-jump pit after the building is completed would end up costing more than doing it while construction is still in progress.

“It doesn’t make sense for us to retrofit,” she said.

The original bid amount for the fieldhouse/community center was $26,359,000, which includes a $500,000 allowance for unforeseen circumstances during construction.

Walters said that the allowance “has been exhausted at this point,” and the current contract amount, including the second long-jump pit, is now $26,438,326.

The new total is one-third of 1% over the budget/contract amount, she said.

The money to pay for the long-jump pit will most likely come from bond proceeds, Walters said.

The architects are still negotiating the costs for a few other pending items that the district should have within a week or two, she added.

The $26,438,326 total does not include the purchase of a video display board, scoreboards and clocks to go into the community center.

That purchase was approved in February at a cost of $490,000, with funding to come from the Youth Empowerment Program and Athletic Department budgets.