BBCHS Boilermaker Games return today for 9th annual event

BRADLEY — The ninth annual Boilermaker Games are set to return today to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The games and events are facilitated each fall by BBCHS Best Buddies, a club that pairs students with disabilities with their general education, non-disabled peers.

The focus of the games are to build positive relationships, promote inclusion and broaden acceptance of student differences.

Hundreds of athletes participate each year.

More than 200 athletes across a dozen of the area’s programs competed in the eighth annual games.

Today’s schedule is jam packed with games and fun to take place in the Doug Barclay Memorial Football Stadium.

The day will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony.

Next will be a series of races, starting with the Buddy Races at 10 a.m., on to the Mascot Race at 10:15 a.m., and closing with the Team Relay at 10:25 a.m.

Individual Field Events and Sprints will be from 10:35 a.m. to noon.

Lunch and a dance party will happen at noon. The Mascot Dance Party starts at 12:45 p.m.

Finally, the closing ceremony and awards will begin at 1 p.m.

Face painting and a photo booth will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Sweet Darren’s and Love A Latte will be present to sell treats and coffee.