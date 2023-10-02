Coal City HS one of first schools to perform "Alice by Heart"

COAL CITY — Coal City High School is one of the first high schools in the nation to be granted the rights to the production of “Alice By Heart” and soon will be bringing it to life at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.

From the Tony® and Grammy® award-winning creators of “Spring Awakening,” Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (“Waitress”), “Alice By Heart” is a touching musical inspired by “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend, Alfred, are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished childhood book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, “Alice By Heart” explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss and finding the courage to move forward. This musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 15.

Tickets for this show, as well as future shows, are available in advance at <a href="https://bit.ly/CCTDTickets" target="_blank">bit.ly/CCTDTickets</a> or at the door starting one hour before each performance.