Bradley open forum for superintendent search nets 1 attendee

BRADLEY — An open forum seeking input from parents and community members in the Bradley Elementary School District 61 superintendent search netted an audience of one.

In its quest to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Scott Goselin, who plans to retire at the end of this school year, the Bradley School Board hired Oak Park-based search firm School Exec Connect.

The firm helped the board to establish a series of focus groups and open forums to gather input from constituents.

Both in-person and virtual meetings were held, with different times set for teachers, administrators, community leaders, the parent-teacher organization and others.

No one attended the two virtual community/parent open forums that were held via Zoom in mid September.

On Thursday, an in-person meeting for this demographic took place in the Bradley West Cafe, facilitated by search consultant Tim Shimp.

The meeting date was initially set for Tuesday, then was rescheduled to Wednesday and finally to Thursday.

Just as Shimp was getting ready to pack his things, thinking no one was coming, Bradley parent Rose Richards walked in to discuss her thoughts on what kind of leader the district needs.

Richards is a frequent attendee of Bradley School Board meetings, where she has advocated for the board to livestream its meetings to increase community involvement.

<strong>THOUGHTS FROM A PARENT</strong>

While some school events are well attended, getting participation across the board is a struggle, Richards said.

“Honestly, we have a close-knit community,” she said. “It just seems like we really struggle with getting parents into the school.”

Richards said she would like to see the next superintendent encourage family involvement in the schools and participation in school-sponsored activities.

“Targeting that I think would make a big difference in like our [test] scores and kids participating in extracurricular things,” she said. “Maybe it won’t feel like it’s such an inconvenience for a parent to go to the school if they have a little bit of a closer relationship with the school itself.”

Richards said she also still believes that livestreaming board meetings would be helpful for parents who can’t attend due to work schedules.

She said she would want the next superintendent to prioritize communication and transparency.

Selling points for the district would be the closeness of the community and having a great teaching staff, Richards said.

<strong>SURVEY STILL OPEN</strong>

An online survey is also being used to gather input for the search.

Shimp said that 88 responses had been received as of Thursday. The goal is to receive 200 responses, he said.

The survey will be available until this Friday.

Links to the survey in both English and Spanish are available on the homepage of the district’s website, <a href="http://bradleyschools.com" target="_blank">bradleyschools.com</a>. Participation is anonymous.

It is open to “anyone with an interest in the schools,” including community, staff, students and parents, Shimp said.

Shimp said he will return to the board during its Oct. 12 meeting to present a report based on results of the survey and meetings.

“Once the survey closes, I’ll be compiling the survey data and then kind of do an analysis of all the focus groups to find themes and patterns of what was shared,” he said.

From there, he will compose a profile of the top 10 to 12 things the school community wants from its next leader.

On Nov. 14, Shimp aims to present five to seven candidates to the board for their consideration to interview.