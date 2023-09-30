UPDATED: Kankakee School Board moves forward with 2nd long jump pit

<strong><em>Editor's Note: </em></strong><em>This story was updated 10/1/23 with new information. According to Superintendent Genevra Walters, the Kankakee School Board decided after its last meeting to move forward with the second long-jump pit despite its initial, informal vote of "no" during its Sept. 25 meeting.</em>

KANKAKEE — Despite an informal vote of "no" during the Sept. 25 meeting of the Kankakee School Board, the board decided after the meeting took place to move forward with plans for a second long-jump pit in the fieldhouse/ community center being constructed behind Kankakee High School.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that board member Jess Gathing, who brought the request forward, talked to the other board members after the meeting to further explain the need for the additional feature.

She said that the board's consensus was needed, but an official vote was not needed.

Kankakee School District 111 will be spending an extra $100,000 on the more-than $26 million fieldhouse/community center currently under construction behind Kankakee High School.

The Kankakee School Board on Monday discussed the possibility of asking the district’s architecture firm, DLA Architects, to design and put in a change order for a second long-jump pit to go into the structure.

The request had been brought forth by board member Jess Gathing, who has championed the facility’s construction.

The additional long-jump pit would cost the district an estimated $100,000.

It would also likely delay by an additional week completion of the project, which is already 30 days behind schedule.

Direction from the board was needed on Monday if changes were to be made, Walters said.

With the item on the agenda only for discussion, Board President Chris Bohlen polled board members on their stances.

The informal vote total was 4-2 against the additional expense, with Bohlen and members Tracy Verrett, Susanne Berrones and Darrell Williams voting against it, and Gathing and Mary Archie voting for it. Board member Deb Johnston was absent.

<strong>TWO PITS BETTER THAN ONE?</strong>

Gathing noted he has experience in track and field and is vice president of USA Track and Field Illinois.

He said two long-jump pits are needed to efficiently run a track meet.

This past spring, Kankakee held an invitational with 34 teams competing and each team having two jumpers.

“The number of times they had to jump, it took a long time to do,” he said.

Jumps started at 9:30 a.m., while track events started at 11:30 a.m. By the time track events were completed around 3:20 p.m., jumps were still taking place, he said.

“I say to people, ‘Would you build a five-bedroom house with one bathroom?’” Gathing said.

In terms of the costs, it simply “is what it is,” he said.

He noted that 30 to 40 years from now, the fieldhouse will still be standing.

“It’s something that is it’s needed to complete the Cadillac of a building that we’re building,” Gathing said.

Gathing said he was unaware the second long-jump pit was taken out of the original design.

<strong>OTHER PROJECTS</strong>

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the second long-jump pit was one of the items she had removed from the blueprints to bring costs down.

The original price tag was about $30 million, she said. The cost ultimately approved by the board was about $26.4 million.

The present design includes one long-jump pit.

Walters noted that the district is already dipping into its fund balance to pay for the project.

“We predicted that, but we also have a lot of projects going on at the same time,” she said. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

Walters said that the district normally plans for one or two construction projects per year, but it now has had six to seven projects going on simultaneously.

Walters said she couldn’t guarantee that adding something to the list wouldn’t delay other projects.

Current projects include the fieldhouse/community center, the Kankakee Community Independent Living and Development Center, mechanicals and an outdoor classroom at Proegler, and the playground at Steuben.

She noted that replacing the Edison Primary playground, which was damaged by arson over the summer, is another item on the to-do list; it will be designed once other projects are wrapped up.

Cedric Lewis, assistant superintendent of business services, said the architects have informed the district that all of its set-aside funds — the money reserved for unexpected circumstances during construction — have been eaten up by change orders.

Therefore, the board would be pledging the district’s reserves with any additional request regarding the fieldhouse, he said.

“I ran track too, so I know the importance of having appropriate facilities,” Lewis said. “But in the next breath, I also recognize that the board is going to hold the administration responsible for tightening that belt and leaving the school district in a good financial position.”

<strong>OPPOSITION</strong>

Board member Mary Archie noted that the district is also working on renovating a space in the Meadowview Center for adult students with disabilities as they transition into adulthood, called the Kankakee Community Independent Living and Development Center.

A purchase of $118,730 to furnish the space, which spans three adjacent properties, was approved Monday night.

Archie said this project should be prioritized first.

“If there’s money left over — I don’t care, take a vacation — but I think [students with disabilities] should be taken care of first,” she said.

However, Archie still voted for the architects to draw up the plans for the second long-jump pit.

Board member Tracy Verrett said that if students were unable to compete with the current facilities, she would likely say yes to the purchase; however, she did not feel that taking a longer time to compete justified the funds.

“To me, it sounds more like a want than a need,” Verrett said.

Bohlen also said he did not think the purchase would be fiscally responsible at this time.

He said that $100,000 is “a lot of money.”

“It’s not much compared to $26.5 million, I get it, but we’ve also added scoreboards. We’ve done other changes …” Bohlen said. “I can give you a long list of things that I could spend that $100,000 on in this district. Some of them are wants, but there’s a whole lot of needs that can eat up $100,000 also.”

<strong>CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE</strong>

The initial timeline for the fieldhouse/community center targeted the basketball Holiday Tournament as a finish line.

Walters said the new projected date of completion is the end of January, though it could take longer.

Her hope is that it will be done by March 1.

The schedule setbacks have mostly been due to material shipping delays, she said.

“The outside is done. They are already working on the inside, on the concrete that needs to be down for the basketball court,” Walters said. “It’s coming along, it’s just that our goal was to have it done by the end of December. We’re not going to make that goal.”