Kankakee School Board approves FY 2024 budget

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved a Fiscal Year 2024 budget projecting $96.4 million in revenue, almost $110 million in expenses and a $13.5 million deficit during its meeting Monday at Edison Primary School.

The board unanimously passed the FY 2024 budget, which projects approximately $96,417,000 in revenue and $109,934,000 in expenses — a difference of $13,517,000.

Excluding the $4.2 million in the capital projects fund, total expenses will exceed total revenues by $9,317,000.

The district’s fund balance is projected to decrease from about $24 million to $17.5 million at the end of FY 2024.

Revenues decreased by about $10 million and expenses stayed relatively flat over Fiscal Year 2023, when the district took in $106.4 million and spent $109.6 million, according to preliminary fiscal results in the board report.

<strong>BUDGET REPORT</strong>

Rob Grossi, District 111’s treasurer and its former assistant superintendent of business services, said that while the figure of over a $9-million deficit “jumps off the page,” it should stabilize by Fiscal Year 2025.

Grossi highlighted factors affecting this year’s budget during a public hearing at the start of Monday’s meeting.

For example, this is the last year districts are receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, the federal funding given to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Fiscal Year 2021 to FY 2024, District 111 will receive $38 million in ESSER funds, much of which has gone toward construction as one-time expenses.

“In 2025, if any of those $38 million of expenses continue, they have to be absorbed in your regular budget,” Grossi noted.

The district will receive a little over $5 million in ESSER grant payments, which lag one fiscal year behind expenses, he said.

The decline in ESSER funds is one of the main reasons revenues are down by almost $10 million; another is a decline in corporate personal property replacement tax funds (CPPRT) by almost $1.8 million due to previous miscalculations by the state, he said.

Last year, the board approved the fieldhouse/community center project for over $26 million.

A combination of ESSER dollars, the district’s fund balances and evidence-based funding from the state is paying for the project.

The district receives over $40 million per year in evidence-based funding. Some of that has been going into the capital projects fund — $6.2 million in FY 2024 — but that should go back to normal in FY 2025, Grossi said.

After the project is finished, the district will be able to return to its normal practice of budgeting almost all evidence-based funding into the education fund, he said.

Another major factor Grossi highlighted was the district bringing its transportation in house for FY 2024.

Each year, about 80% of transportation expenses get reimbursed back to the district from the state, but the revenues are a year behind expenses, he explained.

The district had a lot of new one-time costs this year, such as leasing of a bus facility, buying new buses and hiring staff.

“So the district’s transportation expenses are higher than they traditionally were, but our revenues are going to match the expenses from last year,” he noted.

The transportation fund shows an almost $3-million deficit this year because of the timing of creating the transportation department, Grossi said.

“That money will be recouped in 2025 after we fill out our transportation reimbursement claim for 2024,” he said.

<strong>BOARD RESPONSE</strong>

Board President Chris Bohlen said he hopes Grossi’s prediction about the budget stabilizing is correct.

“My only comment is, ‘I hope you’re right about 2025, because sustaining another $3 million or $9 million hit to the funds would not be a good thing,’” Bohlen said. “So we’re gonna trust that prediction.”

Grossi also discussed how in 2018, the district received qualified school construction bonds of nearly $30 million, and then in 2023 and 2024, ESSER dollars were budgeted towards construction projects.

In the last 10 years, the district spent $86 million on facility improvements; of that amount, $67 million was funded with bond proceeds and ESSER grants, and $19 million was funded with cash reserves, Grossi said.

Board member Jess Gathing said he was grateful that grant money came through for the district to be able to improve its facilities, including remodeling Kankakee High School and now building the fieldhouse/community center, without having to ask taxpayers to foot the bill.

“We were recently blessed with more than $30 million worth of ESSER funds,” Gathing said. “And thank God for COVID, because it helped our district, and we were able to build the fieldhouse or community center. We took part of that money for brick and mortar, and it’s going to be our building.”

<strong>DISTRICT RESPONSE</strong>

Superintendent Genevra Walters said she is not concerned about the budget going forward because it is projected to stabilize when transportation reimbursements come through and the community center project is finished.

“In order to actually start the transportation program, we had to create the infrastructure which costs money, and we don’t get that money back until the following year,” she added.

Walters also said the district is in good shape with its fund balance compared to when she started as superintendent, when the fund balance was at a $6-million deficit.

“Even after all of these things are done, we still have a $17-million fund balance.”