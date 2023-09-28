County receives opioid settlement payments

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler reported at Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting that the county has received its initial payments in the opioid lawsuit settlement.

“We were the first county in Illinois to sue the opioid manufacturers for their predatory practices,” Wheeler said. “Those lawsuits are settled, and we got our first set of payments.”

Steve McCarty, county finance director, said the county received three separate payments totaling approximately $200,000.

Wheeler said the settlement money can only be used for specific purchases much like the American Rescue Plan Act funds. He said it’s even more restrictive than ARPA.

“We’re talking with really the departments that are impacted, involved with this on a regular basis, which is sheriff, coroner and state’s attorney,” Wheeler said.

The county allocated 25% of the money to the sheriff’s department and the 75% to the state’s attorney’s office.

“The state’s attorney will be partnering with the coroner on the events that they do, whether it’s Narcan and all the things that they’ll be doing,” Wheeler said. “They’re in control of how that money is spent per the guidelines.”

Wheeler said there could be more settlement money coming in, as there are other opioid lawsuits still in litigation.

<strong>SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT TO GET 3 TAHOES</strong>

The board’s Finance Committee gave preliminary approval for three new squad cars for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Mike Downey located three Chevrolet Tahoes at Tim Lally Chevrolet in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, for $44,317 each for a total allocation of $132,951.

The new squad cars will be paid for by ARPA funds. Due to supply chain issues, police squad cars are hard to come by, so this purchase was declared an emergency situation in order to get them before they’re sold to another agency. The finance committee approved the purchase, and it will go to the full county board on Oct. 10 for final approval.

Wheeler said that he got a phone call from Downey about the squad cars availability, and there were four available.

“By the time I got all the mechanisms done we had to do internally to qualify this as an emergency, one of them was gone,” Wheeler said. “One of them left the lot in that two- or three-hour period.”

The committee was in agreement that this is an emergency situation, so future potential purchases will be considered an emergency to fast track the procedures.

“This is a problem that is going to go on for a while,” board member Craig Long said. “It also includes the vans for corrections as well, so we need to include the band with this discussion.”