Bourbonnais School Board OKs FY 2024 budget

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais School Board approved a Fiscal Year 2024 budget on Tuesday which projects a $96,605 deficit, as expected revenues are about $32.8 million while expenses are about $32.9 million.

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is expected to see approximately $32,770,188 in revenue and $32,866,793 in expenses in FY 2024.

The board passed the budget unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting in the District 53 administration building.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said challenges are ahead for the district as it tries to minimize the nearly $100,000 deficit.

“There’s ways that we can get that number down and try to balance the budget,” he said. “But those are things that we will continue to do, and work out ways that we can be wise stewards of taxpayers’ money.”

Crawford noted the district is limited in the types of investments it can make. However, he said he is “constantly watching” for opportunities to move some of the district’s money into high-interest-bearing accounts.

When investing millions of dollars, even small upticks in interest can amount to significantly more revenue for the district, he said.

“If there’s anything I can do that will maximize our return, we’re trying to constantly do that to try to offset any expenses so that money can go back into education,” Crawford said.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the budget is a “goal post” that the district aims to make improvements upon throughout the year.

In addition to investment opportunities, the district will also look for areas to save money on things like energy costs, he said.

“Now the reality is that only about 25% of [expenses are] non-salary type of items,” Ehrman said. “However, it also gives us a kind of navigation point.”

Ehrman noted that some variables are within the district’s control while others are not.

For instance, staffing levels, purchased services and supplies are controllable, but the consumer price index, which affects the district’s ability to levy for tax dollars, is unknown, he said.

“A $32-million-a-year budget and $96,000 in a deficit projection this year — is it the end of the world? No,” Ehrman said. “But it does give us a little bit of pause to be able to say, ‘How could we get strategic in our finances in the future to see if we can find opportunities to have a balanced budget?’”

The largest source of income for the district is the tax levy, anticipated to bring about $17.8 million in FY 2024.

Evidence-based funding from the state is the district’s second-largest income source, expected to bring about $9.5 million.

Meanwhile, its two highest expenses are salaries and employee benefits, expected to cost the district about $18.8 million and $4.8 million, respectively.

This is the final year districts will be receiving Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, the federal dollars that were distributed to get schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehrman said the scaling back of ESSER funds, which supported things like HVAC projects and tutoring programs, is a “huge challenge” for districts.

The challenge will be to figure out what to prioritize in the absence of the additional federal funding, he said.

“Grant funding is always wonderful — until the grants aren’t there, and we have to be responsible enough to understand that there is a finite-ness when it comes to finances, that it is not a blank check,” he said.

“Our job is to be as responsible and efficient as possible with taxpayers’ money.”