Bevis gives update on IRIS program

Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee members received an update from John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, regarding the IRIS program the health department is implementing.

IRIS is an online referral tool that streamlines communication between community providers and individuals/families seeking social programs. The computer program costs $16,000 and was paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funds that were approved in May.

Bevis, speaking Tuesday, said the Kankakee County Health Department staff has begun meeting with the Kansas-based IRIS team to train on the implementation of the program in Kankakee County. The staff has met with the IRIS team for three sessions in August and three in September, including Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Many of those meetings at the beginning were basically an introduction of determining the team for the health department, the individuals, their roles and responsibilities, how the Kansas team rolls this training out to each organization or county or community that is beginning to train,” Bevis said.

Bevis said the program is expected to be up and running in late January or early February. Health department staff can refer individuals who reach out to the KCHD to a mental health agency.

The KCHD has hired Kailee Zito to be the main person handling the online referral program, while other staff members, including Bevis, will be trained on the IRIS system to cover for vacations and sick time for the point person.

“We have another few individuals that will be able to go into the system and deal with the data components that ultimately you’re asking me or us to then bring back here or that we can provide to other community organizations,” Bevis said.

The county also approved $200,000 in ARPA funds to cover additional costs for the program, mainly salary and benefits, through 2026. Once the training is completed, Bevis said the IRIS program will be useful for the health department and for county residents to use the referral program.

“We’re expecting it will be going very well,” Bevis said.

Bevis said the health department hopes to have the program up in running in January or early February, as it takes about six months to get everybody up to speed to know the ins and outs of the program.

“We want it done right, not just done,” he said.

After 2026, the county will be looking for grants to continue the program, which should prove vital to the community.

“There are grants out there,” Bevis said. “… We do have funding for the first three years. We feel our role in the county is public health, and we’re a good fit for that.”

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said Cook County is the only county in the state that has all the services in place to assist its residents.

“We don’t, and the best we can do is to hook people up with what is there and try to chase grant money to assist in that effort,” he said.