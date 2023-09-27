Leadership profile established in Dist. 111 superintendent search

KANKAKEE — The people of Kankakee School District 111 want a superintendent with strong communication and interpersonal skills, according to the leadership profile compiled by the School Exec Connect search firm.

Kankakee School Board President Chris Bohlen said the firm is currently interviewing candidates to replace Superintendent Genevra Walters, who plans to retire after the current school year.

“We hope to have their results sometime in October,” he said. “So it’s moving along, and we’re making headway.”

Bohlen said the search is still moving along “right on schedule.”

He was not sure how many candidates were being interviewed at this time.

“I know that [the consultants] were happy with the number,” he noted.

The firm’s goal is to bring four to six candidates to the board.

“Ultimately, that’s what they’ll bring us and we will decide how many of those we’re going to interview,” he said.

Bohlen provided a search update during Monday’s meeting at Edison Primary School.

He said the consultants have compiled a list of leadership qualities that the members of the community, district staff and the school board have deemed important through focus groups and an online survey.

The list, or leadership profile, is being used in the interview process to evaluate candidates.

“One of the highest priorities was assuring that our children and students are ready for the next level of education,” Bohlen said.

The list includes 10 bullet points. The first one listed is that the superintendent should “[keep] students at the center of planning and decision making.”

Several of the bullet points alluded to strong communication skills.

According to the profile, the superintendent should be someone who “communicates a clear vision for the future of the district while inspiring others to act by that vision,” as well as “demonstrates strong interpersonal skills and develops positive relationships among all district and community stakeholders.”

The profile asks that the superintendent not only “focuses on effective communication; listens closely and speaks and writes with a high degree of skill,” but also “communicates decisions with clarity, reason and empathy after considering input from stakeholders.”

Another point was in regards to hiring, asking the superintendent to “[place] a high priority on hiring and retaining highly-skilled educators while providing development opportunities for all.”

Proven experience as a teacher and building-level/district leader and an understanding of curriculum was also highlighted in the list, which notes the superintendent should “[promote] instructional methods that are engaging and supportive of the needs of all students.”

The full list can be found on the homepage of the district’s website at <a href="http://ksd111.org" target="_blank">ksd111.org</a>.

“If you look at the qualities, if we find the person with all those qualities we will have done a masterful job,” Bohlen said. “I’m not sure that’s going to be possible, but it’s good to have goals.”