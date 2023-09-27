Bradley Dist. 61 hosting open forum Thursday for superintendent search

<em><strong>Editor's Note:</strong> This story in the print edition includes the incorrect date for the open forums; the Journal was informed after press time that the forums were rescheduled for Thursday.</em>

BRADLEY — Kankakee is not the only local school district looking for a new superintendent, nor is it the only one using the consulting services of School Exec Connect.

Bradley Elementary School District 61 is seeking a replacement for Superintendent Scott Goselin, who plans to retire at the close of the current school year.

District 61 has a series of in-person and virtual focus groups going on this week. Some have been rescheduled from the original times.

From 6:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday, a parent/community open forum is scheduled in the Bradley West Cafe, 200 State St.

Bradley School Board President Terrie Golwitzer said she hopes to see some parents and community members come out for the in-person forum, as no one attended the virtual community forums.

Bradley East staff and administration will have their focus groups at 3:15 and 4 p.m. Thursday, respectively.

The final scheduled meeting is a virtual staff open forum from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

School Exec Connect consultant Tim Shimp is facilitating the meetings. The company is based out of Oak Park.

Kankakee School District 111 is also currently using School Exec Connect to find a replacement for its outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters; the firm recently completed a leadership profile and is now in the process of interviewing candidates to bring back to the Kankakee School Board.