Winners announced in BTPD's 10th annual Scarecrow Contest

It is that time of year again. The scarecrows are back at Perry Farm Park.

Bourbonnais Township Park District kicked off the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival on Saturday.

A total of 130 scarecrows now adorn the fence posts at Perry Farm Park. Many can be viewed from traffic passing by along Kennedy Drive.

Contest categories included Business, Non-Profit (School, Youth) and Individual/Family, each offering cash prizes for the winners.

Voting for the People’s Choice award also took place during the Scarecrow Festival. Each vote cost $1, with all proceeds going to the Ascension Saint Mary Breast Cancer Foundation.

First-place winners included: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman Realty (Business); Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 (Non-Profit); Gosset-Reid Miller family (Individual/Family); and Polaris Salon (People’s Choice).

A few common themes among this year’s entries were Barbie, Super Mario Bros. and aliens.

Scarecrows were placed at the end of last week. They will be on display until Halloween.

This year’s contest and festival were sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary.

The event took place in conjunction with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County’s annual Fall Arts & Crafts Stroll, which brings out artisan vendors, food trucks and more.

Next up, Perry Farm Park again will transform into Sleepy Hollow for a reenactment of “A Night in Sleepy Hollow,” featuring the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. Shows are scheduled for Oct. 12-14, and this is the 31st anniversary of the fall tradition.

Tickets are now on sale and cost $18 each and can be purchased at <a href="https://www.btpd.org/tickets" target="_blank">btpd.org/tickets</a>, or go to Perry Farm House, located at 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.

Winners in each category are listed first through third place with entry number/location in parenthesis.

<strong>Business Category</strong>

• 1st Place — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman Realty (27)

• 2nd Place — Bubbles and Barks (6)

• 3rd Place — Embrace Consignment (34)

<strong>Non-Profit/Schools/Youth Organizations Category</strong>

• 1st Place – Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 (100)

• 2nd Place — Kankakee County Museum and Historical Society (107)

• 3rd Place — Girl Scout Troop 7557 (110)

<strong>Individual/Families Category</strong>

• 1st Place — Gosset-Reid Miller Family (86)

• 2nd Place — Susan Barton and Wendy Robinson (65)

• 3rd Place — Cheyenne Stone (35)

<strong>People’s Choice</strong>

• 1st Place — Polaris Salon (9)

• 2nd Place — Embrace Consignment (34)

• 3rd Place — Dunkin Donuts (66)