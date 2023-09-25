BBCHS officially dedicates football stadium to Coach 'Barc'

BRADLEY — Doug Barclay’s legacy as a teacher, coach and administrator at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School was permanently cemented during Friday night’s football game.

A ceremony took place during the Athletic Hall of Fame Game to officially dedicate the BBCHS football stadium in honor of Barclay, whose career spanned 36 years at the high school. Barclay died in 2017 at age 71.

The entryway structure leading into the stadium now features large red lettering identifying it as the Doug “Barc” Barclay Memorial Stadium.

A plaque on the wall of the structure reads, in part:

“This memorial stadium is dedicated to Doug ‘Barc’ Barclay, a cherished member of our community, whose passion for athletics and unwavering support inspired us all …

“His legacy will forever remain embedded in the fabric of this stadium, as a testament to the dedication and love he had for BBCHS. We are eternally grateful for the traditions he created that continue to permeate the lives of BBCHS students, staff, and alumni.”

Present for the dedication ceremony were members of Barclay’s family, including his wife Sue Barclay, daughters Stacy Barclay and Stephanie Collins, and their families.

Former athletes, coaches, students and staff also filled the stands for the ceremony and football game.

Attendees were encouraged to dress like Coach Barc.

Those who sported his signature look — khaki shorts, sandals and BBCHS athletic wear — were granted free admission to the game.

Although her dad was a humble man and probably would have thought naming the stadium after him was unnecessary, Stacy Barclay said that she thought it was a “beautiful way” to honor him and what he meant to the community.

“I grew up running the halls, going to track practice with [my dad], running out onto the field after a football game,” she said. “I feel like everyone here is my family because I grew up here.”

Stacy Barclay said she is grateful for the efforts of Chris Hammond, chief school business official, as well as Superintendent Matt Vosberg and the District 307 Board of Education, in making the dedication happen.

Stacy Barclay said the best way to describe her father is “loyal, full of integrity and full of love.”

“When you leave this world, nobody is gonna remember how much money you made, what kind of car you drove and all those things that you acquire,” she said. “But they’re gonna remember how someone made you feel, and I think this is an example of how my dad made people feel.”

Barclay was first hired as head wrestling coach in 1975; throughout his career, he coached a number of sports including wrestling, track and football in addition to teaching physical education and chairing the P.E. department.

Among his contributions, Barclay helped secure funding for the school’s auditorium, pool and weight room; he introduced the winter sports festival, a major annual fundraising event; and he was responsible for bringing “the rock” to the school’s baseball field.

Painting over the large rock, which was meant to symbolize togetherness and other sports values, has become a tradition among students to commemorate different occasions.

On Friday, Barclay’s family helped to paint “Barc” on the rock.

“Doug has been instrumental in Bradley-Bourbonnais history, from ‘the rock’ to athletics,” said Board President Justin Caldwell. “He brought great associations and memories for B-B and is part of the shared spirit of B-B, hands down.”