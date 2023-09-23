Student loan payments to start again in October after three year pause

Halloween and haunted houses are not the only scary things coming up in October.

After more than a three-year pause, student loan payments will be due again starting in October. Interest accrual resumed Sept. 1.

Brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the payment freeze began in March 2020. Several extensions later, the moratorium finally is set to expire next month.

Megan Wilcox, of Kankakee, is one of about 2 million people in Illinois who will resume student loan payments.

The Kankakee High School teacher will be making payments of $500 per month, she said.

Wilcox said she is fortunate she doesn’t have any other debt, and she and her husband will be able to manage the extra expense.

“For most families, that [amount] is huge,” she said.

Ben Meils, of Clifton, went back to school for his master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. He now works as a mental health counselor.

Meils said the payment pause gave him time to work entry-level jobs and save money to pay off a chunk of his loan principal before interest accrual resumed.

“I knew it was going to come back,” he said. “This wasn’t going to last forever.”

The result is he should be able to pay off his loans much faster, he said.

He has about $25,000 left to pay out of a total $40,000 debt.

Starting in October, Meils will make payments of $300 to $500 per month, depending on what type of repayment plan he chooses.

“Obviously, it’s a hit to the budget, but it’s a hit to the budget that I knew was coming,” he said. “I’m fortunate in my situation. I know there’s a lot of people who this is going to be really hard for.”

<strong>FORGIVENESS FORGOTTEN</strong>

In June, President Joe Biden proposed an executive order to forgive billions of dollars in federal student loan debt. The attempt was struck down with a 6-3 vote by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The plan would have wiped out a portion of debt for millions of people who took out college loans. Borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year would’ve been let off the hook for $10,000 or $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.

Meils had signed up for Biden’s forgiveness plan, but he wasn’t banking on it.

“It felt like that was kind of like buying a lottery ticket,” he said. “It didn’t seem likely that that would pan out, in my view.”

Wilcox said she was mindful of accumulating debt from the get-go.

She attended Kankakee Community College for two years before finishing her undergraduate degree at one of the public universities she thought was most affordable, Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

However, she ended up taking a high-interest loan to pay for school.

Wanting to further her education, she then earned a master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University.

She accumulated about $45,000 worth of debt.

“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “That was my only option, to go to school and take out loans. My family couldn’t pay for it.”

Wilcox said she has mixed feelings about student loan forgiveness.

While she is uncomfortable receiving “handouts,” she also feels there should be some reprieve for those who thought they had no option but to accept loans with inflated interest rates.

<strong>‘DROWNING’ IN DEBT</strong>

In the United States, about 43.6 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, amounting to an outstanding federal loan balance of $1.645 trillion, according to EducationData.org.

The average federal student loan debt balance is $37,718, and the total average balance [including private loan debt] could be as high as $40,499, according to the site.

The average public university student borrows $32,637 to attain a bachelor’s degree, the data shows.

Unlike federal student loan interest rates, rates on private student loans vary depending on the lender and factors such as the borrower’s credit score.

The federal student loan interest rate for undergraduates is 5.5% for loans taken out for the 2023-24 year, 7.05% for graduate student loans and 8.05% for PLUS loans.

As of August, average rates on private student loans range from just less than 4% up to about 15%.

Wilcox said interest rates verging on 15% should be considered “criminal.”

“So many people are now drowning [in debt],” she said.

Wilcox strives to set high expectations for her high school students and encourage them to pursue college. At the same time, she hopes student loan debt does not limit their futures.

“Public education should be accessible to everyone,” she said.

<strong>FINANCIAL AID DIRECTOR’S PRO TIPS</strong>

Kendra Souligne, director of financial aid and student engagement at Kankakee Community College, offered advice as people brace to make their student loan payments.

“My number one piece of advice would be to review the payment arrangements that are provided by student loan services so that they have the appropriate payment arrangement that is suitable for their income,” she said.

Selecting an income-driven repayment plan might make monthly payments more affordable, she said.

Soulinge noted if someone who has borrowed a student loan enrolls in college at least part time, they will have the opportunity to defer payments.

“Sometimes, that is motivation for people to go back to college,” she said. “If they are not capable of paying those and they are planning on going back to school anyway, well, now might be a perfect time.”

She added when selecting a payment arrangement, people also should be mindful of the interest they will have to pay back in the long run.

The longer it takes to pay off the loan, the longer interest will have to accrue, resulting in a greater amount owed.

“Look long-term. How much will you ultimately be paying when all is said and done?” she said. “It’s in your best interest to pay it off as soon as possible.”

In her 12 years of working in financial aid, Soulinge generally has seen interest rates for federal student loans range from 3% to 8%.

Unfortunately, borrowers 18- to 20-years-old who are figuring out college often don’t fully realize what they are signing up for when they agree to take out loans.

Even Soulinge was in that position in the past.

“I’ve been there,” she said.

Soulinge attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign entirely on student loans, both federal and private, she said.

“In hindsight, there are things I would have done differently,” she said. “I would definitely have read the fine print. I would have been a lot more resourceful, applying for scholarships and other grant assistance or free money. I would have been way more intentional about that and saved myself a lot in student loan repayment and interest.”

Her final piece of advice would be to seek assistance navigating your options if needed.

You can go to <a href="http://StudentAid.gov" target="_blank">StudentAid.gov</a> to find answers to common questions and to find information on who your loan servicer is in order to set up repayment assistance.

Additionally, financial aid offices are there to help. To contact KCC’s financial aid office, call 815-802-8550, or email finaid@kcc.edu.

• 43.6 million — number of student borrowers

• $1.64 trillion — outstanding federal student loan balance

• $32,637 — average public university student debt

Source: EducationData.org