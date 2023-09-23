Bishop Mac volunteers clock nearly 900 service hours for Homecoming

KANKAKEE — Michelle Barrie, Bishop McNamara’s director of Catholic Ministry, is pleased to announce the completion of about 900 service hours throughout Homecoming Week, which was the week of Sept. 11.

During the course of three days, students, staff members and other volunteers visited 16 different sites throughout the community and performed any sort of service they could, according to a news release.

“We were at 16 different sites over the three days — almost all the sites had us all three days,” Barrie said in the release. “These sites included Kankakee Citadel, Bourbonnais Citadel, Gift of God homeless shelter, Kankakee YMCA and YMCA Day Care Center, St. Patrick Church and St. Patrick Religious Ed building, senior citizen home, Lisieux Pastoral Center, Miller Rehab center, and more.”

From playing cards at the nursing homes, to washing windows and even doing grounds work and other outside projects, the volunteers accumulated an impressive amount of service hours and had an even more impressive effect on many local organizations, the release states.

