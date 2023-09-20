BBCHS Board approves FY 2024 budget

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget Monday including an almost $6 million deficit as the district continues working through facilities projects.

BBCHS is projected to have $33,721,023 in revenue and $39,451,180 in expenses in FY 2024, creating a deficit of $5,710,156.

However, with a projected fund balance of $23,564,963, the district won’t be required to create a deficit reduction plan.

“It’s a deficit budget because we are spending down reserves to pay for facilities projects,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg explained.

The district’s finances are down from FY 2023, when the district budgeted for about $37 million in revenue, $40 million in expenses and a $3 million deficit.

The district is in the midst of a multi-year project to install air conditioning throughout the building.

“Previous boards have been proactive in building up some reserves to address facility needs, and we’re now able to do that,” Vosberg said.

About $2.7 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — the federal funding made available to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic — went toward the HVAC work, Vosberg said.

“The timing was right to leverage the federal funds with some of our local reserves,” he said.

Vosberg noted that “essentially all the classrooms” are now air conditioned.

“It’s definitely impacting the learning spaces for kids,” he said. “It’s more comfortable, obviously, and it eliminates the distraction when the forecast comes out and we are anticipating warm weather.”

This will be the final year that districts receive ESSER money.

Vosberg said the district will shift some of its expenses to other federal grants or Title 1 state funding.

“The extra resources are always welcome,” he said. “However, we knew the resources were going to be limited, so we budgeted for that. I think we’re going to make a smooth transition to pick up where we can things that were [covered by] the federal money.”

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, noted that the decline in the district’s anticipated revenue from FY 2023 to FY 2024 is partly due to the reduction in ESSER funding.

Hammond said despite the $5.7 million deficit, the district won’t be required to create a deficit reduction plan.

Generally, the plans are required by the state when a district has less than three months’ worth of funds in reserves, he said.

The district is expected to maintain about a $23.5 million fund balance.

“That puts us in really good standing still with the projects that we still have left,” Hammond said.

The hope is that a referendum can be passed to fund some of the district’s outstanding facilities needs, Hammond said.

“That’s something down the road,” he said.

Some future projects the board will need to consider include moving the tennis courts, upgrading the nurse’s office, repaving the parking lot and replacing the school’s mobile classrooms, he said.

Last fall, the board decided to pause efforts to pursue a referendum that would have asked residents to fund $49 million in facilities upgrades.

“I don’t have any concerns with [the budget] this year,” Hammond said. “Let’s say we don’t try to pass a referendum or we don’t pass a referendum. We finish the HVAC upgrades and we’ll still be in good standing with our fund balance. Then we can start going to a Plan B type of thing.”