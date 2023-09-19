Bradley School Board OKs FY 2024 budget; superintendent search focus groups begin

<em><strong>Editor's Note:</strong> Superintendent search focus group meeting times were updated as of 9/20/23. For the new meeting times, visit District 61's website.</em>

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a Fiscal Year 2024 budget of about $25 million and gave an update on its superintendent search during Thursday’s meeting.

District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty said her projections indicate a balanced budget.

The FY 2024 budget projects exactly $25,240,305 in both revenue and expenses.

The district’s finances have increased about $2.5 million above the FY 2023 budget of about $22.5 million.

At the end of FY 2024, the district is expected to be left with a balance of about $13.4 million in the education fund, $429,082 in the operations and maintenance fund, and about $1.8 million in working cash, among other funds.

In total, the district’s year-end balance is expected to be about $16.1 million, the same total it is starting the year with.

FY 2024 extends from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

McCarty said this will be the final year the district receives Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, the district will need to find ways to pick up expenses that have been covered by ESSER in recent years, she said.

Federal ESSER dollars have paid for the district’s after-school tutoring and general education summer school, as well as transportation for both programs, she said.

In addition to HVAC projects and the purchase of personal protective equipment, ESSER also has funded six full-time positions, including a second-grade teacher, a reading teacher, an instructional coach, a social worker, a school psychologist and an interventionist.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer asked if McCarty expected the district would be able to keep the positions after the ESSER funding runs out.

“We are trying to do the least harm,” Golwitzer noted.

McCarty said she expects the district will receive an additional $100,000 in need-based state funding next year.

Additionally, once the district finishes some of its larger building projects this year, it might be able to shift dollars from the operation and maintenance fund over to the education fund, she said.

“We’re looking at all of our options,” McCarty said. “That would be the goal [to fund the positions].”

McCarty said she would present more details at the next board meeting regarding how the district has spent its ESSER funding.

<strong>SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH UPDATE</strong>

The search for the next superintendent of District 61 has been moving along, according to the board’s latest update.

Superintendent Scott Goselin will be retiring at the end of this school year.

A series of in-person and virtual focus groups seeking input into the search process began Friday and is slated to continue next week.

Golwitzer said the superintendent position has been posted; however, there are no details in the posting in regard to salary, residency, experience, etc.

On Aug. 31, the board discussed the search timeline in a special meeting with consultant Tim Shimp, of School Exec Connect, the Oak Park-based firm that has been hired to lead the process.

Shimp presented a schedule for focus groups for staff, parents, community members, community leaders and others.

The focus groups began this past weekend, starting with in-person meetings for Bradley West staff, district office staff and district office administrators Friday morning.

Two virtual open forums for parents and community members took place via Zoom on Saturday morning.

The upcoming focus group schedule can be found on the homepage of the district’s website, <a href="http://bradleyschools.com" target="_blank">bradleyschools.com</a>.

The district’s website also includes links to an online survey requesting community input in both English and Spanish; the surveys are confidential and take less than 10 minutes to complete, the description states.

Additionally, the district’s website features Zoom links to upcoming virtual forums.

Shimp will be facilitating all of the forums, Golwitzer said.