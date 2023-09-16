One last ride: Marine vet takes final motorcycle run with Toys for Tots

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jason Sicard wanted to go for one last motorcycle ride before he died.

His daughter and the people of Kankakee County helped make it happen.

Sicard’s final wish became a reality Sunday when he rode at the front of the 18th annual Kankakee County Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade through the streets of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno.

Accompanied by family and friends, he felt the familiar rumble of a Harley-Davidson again as he rode in the sidecar of a motorcycle which had a special connection to a late friend.

The lifelong Bourbonnais resident had entered hospice care following a two-year battle with lung cancer, and going for “one last ride” was his bucket-list item.

He was able to check the item off with a few days to spare.

Jason Sicard died Thursday afternoon, his family said. He was 58.

Mary Sicard, Jason’s wife of almost 35 years, said the community’s support for her husband and the parade turnout was incredible.

The couple has three children, all of whom were able to participate in his special day.

“He was beaming ear to ear,” Mary Sicard said. “You could see it.”

She noted that her husband was moved by the efforts of their daughter, the Marine Corps League and everyone involved.

“He was so excited to do it, even though he did not feel good at all,” she said. “We told him, ‘If you can’t, everyone will understand.’ He was like, ‘Nope, I’m doing it.’ And he did it. He did the entire ride.”

<strong>MAKING IT HAPPEN</strong>

Jordan McCarty, daughter of Jason and Mary, made an anonymous plea in a local residents Facebook group asking for help connecting with the Marine Corps League, of which her father had been an active member in his younger days.

Within a couple of hours, people were reaching out and connecting McCarty with members of the league and a motorcycle club who were able to organize having her father at the head of the parade. In particular, Shaun Darrah was instrumental in the planning, she said.

“It was the one thing [my dad] wanted, and I don’t think he thought it would actually happen,” McCarty said.

Facebook commenters might have a negative reputation, but this time, they came through. McCarty was “astounded” by the response.

“That meant a lot to me,” she said. “I thought, ‘Nobody is going to read it. They aren’t going to know how to help,’ but surprisingly, a lot of people were able to help out.”

Fortunately, her words reached the right people.

McCarty said her dad told her about a friend, Dennis Benge, who owned a motorcycle with a sidecar.

Dennis Benge died in 2021, but his daughter, Ellie Benge, saw the post and connected McCarty with Steve Heckler, the motorcycle’s current owner.

Heckler is one of two founders of the Kankakee County Toys for Tots Parade along with Benge, whose motorcycle he inherited and drove Sunday.

Heckler was entrusted by Benge to use the bike to continue the tradition of helping kids and veterans.

Heckler “immediately” said yes when contacted about helping Sicard take part in the parade.

“It was a very touching day,” he said. “Jason and the whole family were very excited. I was very honored to do it.”

<strong>TOYS FOR TOTS</strong>

Gail Oliver, Toys for Tots organizer, said that last year’s drive helped more than 4,000 kids, and this year’s already looks like it will be more successful.

Donations from the parade and after-party totaled 33 bicycles, 19 full boxes of toys and about $1,100.

The parade is typically held in October but was moved up this year to take advantage of better weather and avoid competing with other fall events, she said.

Nearly 200 motorcycles rode in the 2023 parade, Oliver said.

She said it was great seeing so many people line the streets and to see Benge’s legacy continue.

“That was really cool to see that bike at the head of the pack again,” Oliver said.

<strong>GIVING BACK</strong>

Sicard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983 to 1989.

He was the type of person to literally give the clothes off his back when someone was in need, McCarty said.

“He’s definitely one of the best men in my life and one of my best friends,” she said.

Sicard got involved with Toys for Tots through the Marine Corps League.

He would come home and talk excitedly about the people he met, the toys they picked out and the families they were able to help, McCarty said.

Making those connections and giving back to the community was something her dad always seemed to enjoy, she said.

“He always said it was funny to see these guys who were tough and burly and rough on the edges sometimes come out with so many toys for kids and show that they have a heart,” McCarty said. “He loved seeing that.”

He also loved motorcycles.

Though his riding dwindled when he started having children, his passion for bikes was evident by his ever-growing collection of Harley-Davidson shirts.

<strong>‘LAST BIG MEMORY’</strong>

McCarty said she was “overwhelmed” by the amount of support the community showed for her dad.

Some of his former coworkers from Ford Motor Company came out to participate as well.

Sicard was able to chat with old friends at the Kankakee Boat Club after the event.

The sense of brotherhood among Marines was at the forefront.

Even some younger Marines who never met Sicard before were coming up to him, praying for him and asking what they could do to help.

“It was just really beautiful to see everyone come together for something so positive, and to give him that last big memory to show him how much he is loved and cared for.”