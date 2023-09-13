County approves nearly $750,000 in ARPA funding

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board approved three requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds at its meeting on Tuesday, providing nearly $750,000 to the Helen Wheeler Center, a circuit court remodel and for the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department’s old jail.

The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health will receive $404,273 for its social services programming and to help hire personnel for administering counseling to mental health patients.

“This particular matter is crucial to the citizens of the county,” said board member Steven Hunter. “This particular authorization will enable the Helen Wheeler Center to be able to compete with some of our neighbors to the north. Oftentimes, individuals who reside here can be compensated at a higher rate by traveling up north for employment.”

The Helen Wheeler Center, at 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, provides outpatient mental health to children, adolescents and adults.

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is also the president/CEO of the Helen Wheeler Center which is designated by the state as the community mental health center.

With the expansion of social service grants that have been written, the center anticipates having an increased volume coming in and will have to expand its therapeutic case clinicians.

“One of our biggest challenges is finding a workforce that we are able to compensate at the competitive level,” Haas said. “… We will need to increase our staff size and be able to be competitive in compensating them.”

Haas, who is a former Kankakee County Board member, said the ARPA funding will also help ensure that people in the community will be able to receive the appropriate counseling, while keeping the costs for the patients down.

In the future, the costs for the counselors and the services can be sustained by Medicaid. The case managers will focus on getting the patients applications for Medicaid.

“We work diligently to get them approved, so that will be another funding source that will sustain those services in the future,” Haas said.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said sustainability of the services is key because the county knows that the need for mental health services will continue going forward.

“We just don’t have the providers to be able to deal with the problems,” he said. “So that is why we engage the grant writer on the front end of this to go after grants that the county is eligible for to feed the system, but they will also be looking for grants that the not-for-profit side is eligible for that can also feed this. We’re going to focus in on what’s working.”

<strong>CIRCUIT CLERK OFFICE</strong>

The board approved ARPA funding of $42,340 to remodel the circuit clerk’s offices.

The work will be coordinated by Bright Architecture of Kankakee. Bright will complete a design and construction package for the project. The professional engineering services for mechanical, electrical and plumbing will be provided by IMEG Corporation, which has offices in Naperville and Chicago.

The work entails complete remodeling of approximately 2,645 square feet of the second level of the circuit clerk space at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

<strong>OLD JAIL REHAB</strong>

The board also approved $300,000 for infrastructure improvements, including the exterior, at the old county jail off of South Harrison Avenue, one block south of the courthouse.

PSI General Contractors of Kankakee will be the construction manager of the project.