Kankakee walk for suicide prevention to return

KANKAKEE — Derek Grant has struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since age 17, when he became a victim of random gun violence.

While visiting Chicago, Grant was shot 11 times as he sat in his vehicle outside of a shopping center — in broad daylight.

For years, the now-39-year-old Kankakee resident suffered in silence. He was scared to talk about what he was going through, often lashing out and ending up on the wrong side of the law.

He had scars the size of his fist all around his face.

He felt “ugly.” He wanted to hide. He was depressed.

He just couldn’t reconcile why he survived the shooting.

In 2018, Grant attempted to take his own life. He almost succeeded.

Fortunately, Grant woke up in a hospital. Doctors had resuscitated him — twice.

“The doctor said, ‘You wanted to take your own life, but it’s not yours to take,’” Grant said.

That’s when he realized his life had a greater purpose.

He became a suicide prevention advocate, even going to the state’s capitol to speak on the issue.

He speaks about mental health with the local Man Up! outreach organization, letting young people know they are not alone if they are struggling.

“[Mental health] is one of the biggest taboos,” he said. “We dance around it and don’t want to acknowledge it.”

Now, Grant is chair of the Kankakee County Out of the Darkness Walk, which connects those affected by suicide, promotes awareness and raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

<strong>STATISTICS</strong>

Following World Suicide Prevention Day this past Sunday, National Suicide Prevention Week is going on now and extends through Saturday. The entire month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

So far this year, 15 suicides have taken place in Kankakee County, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

In 2022, a total 22 suicides took place in the county, the highest the figure has climbed since at least 2016, according to the coroner’s report.

Peaks over the past several years occurred in 2017 and 2019; in both years, 19 suicides were counted by the coroner’s office.

<strong>PREVENTION</strong>

Those who have been affected by suicide and others who want to show support will have the chance on Sept. 30, when the annual Kankakee County Out of the Darkness Walk returns.

Taking place in hundreds of cities across the nation, the Out of the Darkness Walk has been going on in Kankakee County for roughly the past 10 years, Grant said.

This year’s walk will begin at Riverside Healthcare, 300 Riverside Drive, Bourbonnais.

Check-in time is noon, and the walk will start at 1 p.m.

The total distance is just over one and a half miles.

Grant said he expects between 200 to 300 people will participate.

“We don’t want it to be like a marathon or anything,” Grant said regarding the relatively short distance. “It’s just a space for connectivity, for having a shared experience [among] those who have lost a loved one or who are battling with mental health issues of their own.”

Participation in the walk is free, and donations will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Anyone who raises at least $150 will receive a T-shirt.

To date, $5,660 has been raised of the $25,000 fundraising goal for this year’s walk.

Registration can be done online in advance, or in-person on the day of the walk.

To register online, go to <a href="http://supporting.afsp.org" target="_blank">supporting.afsp.org</a>.

People may register as individuals or join a team.

The event will also feature a food truck and a resource fair with information about local mental health resources.

2023 (to date) - 15

2022 - 22

2021 - 10

2020 - 13

2019 - 19

2018 - 4

2017 - 19

2016 - 9

<em>Source: Kankakee County Coroner's Office</em>

WHAT: Kankakee County Out of the Darkness Walk

WHEN: Noon check-in, 1 p.m. start on Sept. 30

WHERE: Riverside Healthcare, 300 Riverside Drive, Bourbonnais

WHY: To spread awareness and raise funds for suicide prevention

COST: Free to participate; donations go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

GET INVOLVED: Visit supporting.afsp.org to register, or register in person on the day of the walk