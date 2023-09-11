Limestone teen receives first heart transplant

LIMESTONE — Born with a heart defect which caused a Limestone teenager to have her first heart procedure at the age of 8 days old, Mia Martin is recovering from a heart transplant procedure.

Mia Martin, 15, of Limestone, just received her first heart transplant and is in the process of recovery.

Mia was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart.

Mia was only 8 days old when she had her first open heart surgery procedure, said Anthony Martin, Mia Martin’s father. She has had a series of surgeries since birth.

Mia was 5 years old and doctors said she was ready for her final step of three surgeries needed. This procedure was called the Fontan. Mia has had multiple cardiac cath procedures, a pacemaker battery change, tonsil and adenoids, and a pacemaker defibrillator.

Earlier this year, Mia wasn’t feeling well. Doctors discovered the fontan procedure was beginning to fail. Her heart was failing and she was in need of a heart transplant.

Mia was then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Prior to Lurie’s transfer, she was being cared for at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. An evaluation was done on Mia, and then she was eventually listed for a heart transplant.

FINDING A DONOR

On Aug. 16, Mia’s family received news the hospital found an organ donor.

She waited from July 11 to Aug. 16 for a donor. She was originally listed for a heart on May 10.

Mia went in for surgery at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 17 for her first heart transplant. All the other surgeries she had before were for repairs of her heart.

At 4:08 p.m. on Aug. 17 is when doctors released the clamp and allowed blood to flow to her new heart. Mia had her first heart beat.

RECOVERY

Since receiving the transplant, Mia has been in the recovery process. She is on 17 oral anti-rejection medications.

For the next six months, it will be a balance of those medications, Anthony Martin said. He noted it’s important to not miss a medication as she could go into heart failure.

He said eventually Mia may need to have another heart transplant.

TYPICAL TEEN

Mia is a typical teenager at 15. She is a freshman at Herscher High School. She has an older brother, Caden, and younger sister named Raelynne.

Her family said she enjoys playing with her dog and dancing at the dance studio where she does hip-hop dances. She enjoys working at The UPS store. She also desires to get into a caregiving career someday.

“She’s young at heart,” said Vicki Stevenson, Mia’s great aunt. “She enjoys life to the fullest.”

Mia’s family has had help from Children’s Organ Transplant Association. COTA is a nonprofit organization that helps families who are facing a life-saving transplant by providing fundraising assistance and family support.

COTA funds are used for transplant related expenses, and services are provided free of charge. All the money raised goes directly to Mia.

“She’s the most caring person. She’s about other people,” said Jaime Martin, Mia’s mother.

“Can I give my heart to someone else?” Mia asked when she was going to get a new heart, Anthony Martin said.

Anthony Martin said going through this experience with Mia has been humbling. The heart came at the perfect time. Everything worked out, and it’s now about keeping up with the care.

There are several families still waiting for an organ donation, and Mia’s family said they realize how lucky they are to have found someone to donate a heart.

“We are very blessed,” Jaime Martin said.

There have been 19 others waiting at home for a heart and six in the hospital waiting for a heart, Stevenson said.

Nurses at the hospital Mia is staying at are more than just nurses, Anthony Martin said. Nurses and patients there are like family.

“You develop relationships with other families, other parents,” Anthony Martin said.

Both employers of Mia’s parents, Tenco Excavating and Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, have been supportive throughout Mia’s heart journey. They let them take time off to be there for Mia’s doctor appointments.

Mia has another cardiac cath appointment coming up. Once Mia comes home from the Lurie’s, the family will make trips back to the Chicago hospital weekly. She’ll do homeschooling for a while.

At some point, the family would like to meet the organ donor family who helped save Mia’s life.

Mia’s family also is planning a parade in Mia’s honor after she returns home from the hospital.

WAYS TO HELP

Medical expenses can add up and there are upcoming fundraisers to help.

The next fundraiser for Mia is Tuesday at Monical’s Pizza. Monical’s will donate 20% of each bill at its Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Manteno locations to COTA for Mia’s heart organization. All people need to do is mention her name when visiting to participate.

A bingo night will be held on Sept. 28 at Smitty’s Bar in Kankakee.

T-shirts are also being sold to raise awareness for COTA for Mia’s heart. Orders can placed by texting 815-922-9678.

To make a donation to Mia’s heart organization, visit <a href="http://COTAforMiasheart.com" target="_blank">COTAforMiasheart.com</a>.