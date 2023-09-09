Edison playground to be replaced after apparent arson

KANKAKEE — Edison Primary School’s playground will need to be replaced following apparent arson that took place over the summer, school officials said.

Fire was apparently set to Edison’s playground equipment in June. No one has been charged with the crime, school officials said.

The Kankakee District 111 school at 1991 East Maple Street has approximately 260 students from kindergarten through third grade.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district is “at the beginning stages of the process” to get the playground replaced.

Until the vandalism took place this summer, replacing Edison’s playground was not a planned project, she said.

Walters said she is unsure how long the replacement will take.

“Our architects are already working on several projects,” she noted. “So I can’t anticipate how long it would take for them to give us a drawing, give us an estimate, take it to the board, get it approved.”

After looking into getting an insurance claim to cover the damage, it was determined that going through the insurance company was “not going to be worth it,” she said.

The district will need to solicit bids from companies for a replacement playground, she said.

Any purchase over about $20,000 requires going through a bid process, Walters said.

“I’m assuming, to get a really nice playground, it’s going to have to go through the bid process,” she said. “So it’s going to take some time.”

Principal Cale Kuester said that the centerpiece of the playground, which included swings and monkey bars, was removed after the fire damage.

Students are still able to play on the remaining equipment during recess, including some swings and slides, he said.

“Obviously, it’s not as many things to play on, but they are still able to have recess over there,” he said.

Kuester said he spoke with members of the Kankakee School Board regarding the playground and noted that handicap-accessible equipment was a priority.

Of the remaining equipment, a handicap-accessible swing is still in place, he said.

“[Accessibility] is something we want to keep in mind when we search for new equipment,” Kuester said.

<strong>STEUBEN PROJECT</strong>

Another playground project is in the works at Steuben Elementary.

The school plans to dedicate its new playground to the memory of late Steuben teacher Sara Loring.

Construction was set to take place over the summer for the project costing $197,835.

Walters said the project has yet to be completed because of material shipping delays, though the equipment has been ordered and started to arrive.

If the rest of the equipment arrives in time, the hope would be that the playground is finished this fall, Walters said.

If the equipment arrives during winter, that would likely push completion back to the spring, she said.