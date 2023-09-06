Kankakee Dist.111's transition program finds new home in Meadowview

KANKAKEE — The transition program for adult students with special needs in Kankakee School District 111 has moved into a new location.

The site, which will also feature a manufacturing area where students can learn job development skills, is being called the Kankakee Community Independent Living and Development Center.

Last week, the Kankakee School Board unanimously approved a finalized five-year lease for the property located in the former Embrace Consignment store within the Meadowview Shopping Center.

The district is leasing the adjoining properties from 37-39 Meadowview Center, which have a combined 18,720 square feet.

With this lease, the district will pay less than half the amount in monthly rent that the board previously agreed to pay for a different location within Meadowview.

Rent will be $8,500 per month, with the rate to increase annually by 3%. In year five, it will have gone up to $9,566.82 per month. There will be an option to renew for another five years after the lease expires in 2028.

In April, the board voted 4-3 to move the transition program to 43 Meadowview Center, with some board members disagreeing on the cost of rent.

Rent would have been up to $22,000 per month, or $132,000 for a six-month lease for 12,368 square feet of space at 43 Meadowview Center.

Before moving into Meadowview this school year, the transition program was hosted at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Kankakee.

The transition program is for adult students receiving special education services, who can stay in school through the end of the school year in which they turn age 22.

Currently, 23 students are in the transition program, which focuses on teaching life skills to promote independence as the students transition into adulthood, such as laundry, dishes and cooking.

It averages 20 to 30 students per year, ages 18 to 22.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district plans to use the larger space to expand opportunities for students in the transition program.

Plans include creating simulated living areas, including a kitchen, living room and bedroom; an area where students can work and learn job skills; and a flexible space for social gatherings, such as an adult prom.

The goal is to invite individuals from other local programs, like Shapiro Development Center, for social events, she said.

The space will be used for career development training as well.

Transition program students and high school students will be able to use the manufacturing area, which features a screen printer for printing T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

A store will be located in the front of the space, which all students will be welcome to visit, she said.

“There’s 23 students in the actual [transition] program, but what we’re hoping is that all of our students will somehow participate,” Walters said.

<strong>‘THE SKY’S THE LIMIT’</strong>

Carrie Clodi, director of special education, said that students have shown excitement for the new space since day one.

“It’s cool to watch,” she said, noting the delight on students’ faces as they demonstrated the screen printing equipment last week.

Special education students will use the screen printing equipment in collaboration with general education students, she said.

“All kids will have a role in some capacity, whether it’s printing, packing or folding,” Clodi said. “The focus is expanding connections to the community.”

Clodi said the space will also include a classroom, staff offices and a Snoezelen room, a relaxing room with sensory tools similar to a sensory room.

Additionally, students will operate the store and help to facilitate community involvement in the event space, she said.

“It allows for a space the community can utilize in tandem with students, so our young adults are prepared to fully transition [into adulthood],” Clodi said.

Clodi said that within the next few weeks, a committee will be formed to look at big-picture items for the new center.

“If the sky’s the limit, what truly will we do with this space?” she asked.

Renovations are set to take place over the next year.

“When it is finished, it’s going to be amazing,” Clodi said.