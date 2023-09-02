Over $2.8 million tabbed for Kankakee, Grundy county schools

Nine school districts across Kankakee and Grundy counties will receive over $2.8 million in additional funding to help address the financial challenges of recent years, State Sen. Patrick Joyce announced Thursday.

The largest amount will go to Kankakee School District 111, which is set to receive about $1.3 million.

“Our children deserve the opportunity to be successful,” said Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “Through this funding formula we are providing our schools with the tools to ensure students receive a quality education regardless of their ZIP code or financial background.”

The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate Democrat-backed evidence-based funding formula — an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education, according to the release.

The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs, the release states.

The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget invested $350 million in new funding into students’ success through the evidence-based funding model.

Local schools set to receive funding through the formula:

• Kankakee School District 111: $1,309,024

• Bourbonnais School District 53: $766,552

• Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307: $577,462

• Bradley School District 61: $103,411

• Iroquois-Kankakee ROE Alternative School: $89,924

• Iroquois-Kankakee ROE Safe School: $23,185

• Braceville School District 75: $13,204

• South Wilmington Community Consolidated School District 74: $4,178

• Herscher Community Unit School District 2: $1,365

For more information on the FY 24 evidence-based funding distribution, visit the Illinois State Board of Education’s website.