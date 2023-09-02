A helping hand out of darkness: Local veteran, advocate shines light on success story

Army veteran Eric Peterson, founder of the veteran organization Project Headspace and Timing, added the title of “wedding officiant” to his resume earlier this month.

Peterson presided over the marriage of his friend and fellow service member, United States Marine veteran John Bessermin, of Eagan, Minn., to his longtime partner Lauren two weeks ago.

It was a day Bessermin said he never thought he would have.

After a car collided with his motorcycle in 2013 causing his right foot to be partially amputated, Bessermin said he began to struggle with addiction, as well as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, during the recovery process.

“I got put on a large amount of painkillers that didn’t help me at all and just put me in a downward spiral towards addiction,” he said.

Peterson, founder of the veteran organization Project Headspace and Timing, met Bessermin in 2012 when the pair were in Baghdad together with the State Department on a low-profile advance team.

The two became fast friends over their shared affinity for Bruce Campbell and John Candy movies, namely the film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

Peterson was the medic for the team. Bessermin saw a lot of combat.

“When I was in Baghdad, I was a medic, which means that the physical and mental health of my teammates was my responsibility, and that didn’t stop when I came back,” Peterson said.

Bessermin said he reached out to Peterson one day with a blunt question.

“I asked, ‘Do I need to get help?’” he said. “I was kind of doing an assessment of my own life. I knew I was in a bad position, and I needed someone else’s opinion that I could trust to tell me, ‘Yes, you are in a bad position.’”

Peterson stayed in routine contact with Bessermin, on several occasions traveling up to Minnesota to visit and bringing others from their team that served together, Peterson said.

“We just wanted to make sure that he knew that he was loved unconditionally and that he wasn’t alone,” Peterson said.

Eventually, after about three years, Peterson said they got Bessermin to the point where he realized that he had a problem, he knew what the problem was, and he was ready to put in the work. With the help of Peterson’s nonprofit, he then entered a treatment program at Warrior’s Heart in Texas.

On Aug. 19, Bessermin got married in the backyard of his in-laws’ house.

Peterson said there was no greater reward he could think of than seeing Bessermin make it through all of that and being able to officiate his wedding.

“To be able to see a man that I know, that I worked with overseas, that is a warrior in every sense of the word, and to see him fall down into the abyss, into the depths of hell that some people never make it out of … And then to watch him do the work, to get himself out of it, and to be able to be there officiating one of his most important days where he is marrying his best friend, all I could think about was just how proud I was of him,” Peterson said.

Today, Bessermin shares his story in hopes to let others know they aren’t alone.

“There’s always a way out. Don’t think that there’s not a way out and taking your life is the only option or, you know, it’s so bad that nobody understands you,” he said. “There are people out there who understand you. There are people who’ve gone through it and who’ve survived it.

“Reach out to those who love you and trust them. Put your faith in your relationships and just do the best you can for one day at a time. Just keep taking it one day at a time, that’s all you can do.”

Peterson offered his approach to lending a helping hand to someone dealing with PTSD, addiction or mental health challenges in general.

“It’s very important to be transparent. There’s no sugarcoating anything. It is a very difficult process, and it requires, at times, a lot of work to be done,” he said. “But if you are somebody that finds yourself dealing with that, you have to understand that if you can take the most courageous step, which is that first initial step in reaching out for help and being vulnerable, you’ll see that you have more support than you could ever imagine.

“And it’s scary. And some people live their entire lives never reaching out once. But if you can have the courage to do that, I think you’ll be very surprised by the amount of people that will be there beside you and behind you cheering you on every step of the way. And if you don’t have one of those people, then you can call me.”