Kankakee Dist.111 superintendent search moving 'exactly' on schedule

KANKAKEE — The superintendent search for Kankakee School District 111 is moving along “exactly” on schedule, according to the Kankakee School Board’s latest update.

If the process continues going as planned, a new leader for the district should be named by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

“It’s moving along and moving along with exactly the schedule that we set for it to move along,” Board President Chris Bohlen said during Monday’s meeting at Kankakee High School.

Bohlen gave an update on the search to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters, who is set to retire after this school year.

Bohlen acknowledged everyone who participated in focus groups organized by the School Exec Connect search firm.

The focus groups last week included members of the public, administration, teaching and nonteaching staff and parents, he said.

“You have our gratitude,” he said. “They went extremely well, and they gave a lot of information about what it is that our school district and the people [who] live in the district and work for the district want in terms of the qualities of the new superintendent.”

Board members also <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-superintendent-search-focus-groups-begin-board-explores-issues/article_cc9e466c-362f-11ee-9e46-37fdea4213df.html" target="_blank">participated in a focus group</a> earlier this month, when they discussed strengths and weaknesses of District 111 that would be relevant for prospective candidates.

Those who did not get a chance to participate in the focus groups still will have the opportunity to have their voices heard.

Bohlen said a survey will be posted to the district’s website, ksd111.org, on Friday, and it will remain active for one week until Sept. 8.

The information obtained from the survey will be added to what was gathered from the focus groups.

Collectively, the information will go toward crafting a leadership profile, which will be used to narrow down candidates during the interview process.

The superintendent job has been posted online. Applications are being accepted through September, with candidates to be contacted September through October, according to the search firm.

The firm plans to bring a pool of four to six candidates to the board.

Then, interviews are set to take place in November and December.

The board aims to make a selection by December or January. The new superintendent would begin July 1, 2024.

The district is paying $18,500 for the Oak Park-based firm’s consulting services, plus administrative costs of up to $2,750. Advertising fees, which go to the websites where the job is posted, total $1,100, with some free sites also being used.