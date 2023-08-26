Heat wave hits home just as school year begins

Summer break is over, but summer weather stuck around with a vengeance for the first days of school.

Local schools grappled this week with a scorching heat wave, the worst of which was felt Wednesday and Thursday — the very first and second days of the school year for many districts.

Some schools sent students home early to avoid peak temperatures or asked them to stay home all together.

Sports and outdoor events starting out the 2023-24 year were canceled or postponed as the punishing heat and humidity hung in the air.

With heat index values as high as 117 degrees, an excessive heat warning was in effect for all of northeastern Illinois until 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The past week featured some of the hottest weather of the entire year across parts of the north-central United States.

Relief came for the Kankakee area Friday, which reached a high of about 85 degrees, and is expected to continue this weekend with temperatures reaching into the mid- to high-70s.

For Watseka schools, planning around the weather at the start of the school year is nothing new, but the excessive heat this week called for extra precautions.

Watseka Superintendent David Andriano said that, because not all of the buildings in Watseka school district are air conditioned, parents are notified before the year begins that the first eight days of school will be early-release days, with students getting out at 1 p.m.

However, students were asked to stay home for e-learning days on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s just so hot, the kids can’t concentrate,” Andriano said. “They’ll get more out of an e-learning day than they would if they were in attendance.”

An HVAC system was recently installed at Wanda Kendall Elementary using CARES Act funds, but the district still does not have the budget for HVAC in all buildings, he said.

He estimates that would cost the district at least $2 million all together.

Glenn Raymond School is cooled with window units, while Watseka Community High School only has air conditioning in the gym, cafeteria and certain classrooms. Both schools can “get really hot,” Andriano said.

“We’ve got kids on buses, that it could be a half hour to an hour on a bus without air conditioning,” he noted. “That’s ridiculous. More kids are defeated before they even get to school.”

Herscher schools also dismissed early to give students and staff a reprieve from the midday sun. Students were let out at 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

Herscher Superintendent Rich Decman said air conditioning units in Herscher and Bonfield schools started to fail around noon Wednesday. The schools have several individual AC units, some cooling two to four classrooms.

Only Limestone Middle School, which has central air conditioning, did not experience a failure, he said.

Decman said maintenance staff believe the failures were caused by power fluctuations during peak energy usage times. The units are programmed for safety to shut down if they are not receiving enough electricity.

As the temperatures climbed, so did the demand on electricity to cool the buildings.

“So here we’ve got air conditioning, and the doggone things are shutting down right when we need them the most,” he said.

Decman said he does not believe Herscher was the only district experiencing this issue.

“Apparently, down south, it’s happening at a bunch of school districts,” he said. “They are having brownouts, where you are still getting some power, but not full power.”

At Herscher High School, about five classrooms don’t have any air conditioning. Decman noted that parts have been ordered for AC units in those rooms, but they did not arrive in time for the heat wave.

Teachers rotated to cooler classrooms throughout the day attempting to beat the heat.

Even in the air conditioned areas of the high school, fans were everywhere to try and circulate the slightly cooled air as the units tried to keep up.

Kerri Robinson, an English and journalism teacher, said it was the hottest she can remember it being in 25 years.

“In all the years I’ve taught, I don’t remember it being this miserable upstairs,” she said.

A digital temperature gauge in Robinson’s classroom reached above 90 degrees Wednesday, she said.

The gauge read 88 degrees, with a 71-72% indoor humidity reading, on the day of the district’s early release.

“It’s hard to concentrate when it’s hot,” Robinson said. “[The students] are very lethargic, but I don’t blame them.”

Robinson said she hopes this will be the last August the heat gets this bad in the school.

“Feels like we’re animals trying to find the coolest spot this week,” she laughed.

Brenna Williamson, a Herscher sophomore, said it felt 15 degrees hotter when walking into one of the hallways.

She sought reprieve with a fan blowing in Robinson’s class.

“It’s been really humid and sticky,” she said Friday of the past few days in school. “Most of the day it’s been really hard to focus and you’re sticking to the desks.”

Schools within the city of Kankakee also were affected by the heat wave.

Kankakee School District 111 notified families that attendance was optional Wednesday and Thursday due to the high temperatures.

While buildings remained open and buses continued to run, parents were given the option to keep their kids home without the absence counting against their attendance records.

Monday was the district’s first day of school.

Kankakee Trinity Academy, which also started off the school year Monday, had half days Tuesday and Wednesday before canceling school altogether on Thursday.

KTA Principal Brad Prairie said that while he heard no students or teachers complaining, the classrooms were just getting too warm.

The school has a few AC units cooling certain classrooms, but most of the school is not air conditioned, he said.

Prairie noted that getting air conditioning for the entire building is a “high priority” for the school board’s president, so it may happen in the future.

“Last year, we didn’t have any heat days,” Prairie said. “It was perfect.”

Prairie estimates half days have been called due to heat during at least 10 of the 23 years he has been principal.

This might be the third or fourth time an entire day has been canceled during the first week of school, he said.

“But then after the first week, we rarely have any heat issues.”

<em>Tiffany Blanchette contributed to this story.</em>