Bourbonnais School Board OKs 5-year teachers contract

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 School Board unanimously approved a five-year teachers contract Tuesday, including 5% raises for the first three years and raises tied to changes in the consumer price index for the final two years.

A starting salary for a new teacher to the district with no prior work experience would be $44,369, which includes TRS [teacher retirement system] contribution.

The BEA has about 250 members in the bargaining unit.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Lauren Lundmark, Bourbonnais Education Association president, said she was pleased that negotiations for the 2023-28 contract resulted in compromise.

“We are very glad that the board and the BEA bargaining teams were able to come to a compromise and come to an agreement, so that the [BEA] members were able to vote and ratify the contract on the first day,” Lundmark said. “I know that took a weight off a lot of people’s shoulders to have that taken care of.”

The quick agreement is in stark contrast to the situation in March of 2021, when the union went on strike for six days after a year-long negotiation process.

The 2021 strike finally ended when a deal was reached for a three-year contract with yearly raises of 3.75%, 3.5% and 3%.

Only three of the seven current board members were on the school board at that time.

Jamie Freedlund, chair of the board’s finance committee, said she was thankful for the “great cooperation” between the board and BEA.

“We’re grateful for the contract we were able to put together,” she said. “The administration worked really hard at the whole process. We’re super grateful to them as well.”

Freedlund said the length of the new contract is evidence of a positive working relationship. Contracts in the past have typically been three years in length.

“It paves the way for a great relationship moving forward,” Freedlund said.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that raises will be 5% for each of the first three years of the contract, based upon the last known CPI percentage.

Raises in the final two years of the contract will be equal to annual CPI increases, with the stipulation that the percentage won’t be above 4.5% or below 3%.

Ehrman said correlating raises to CPI is “critical,” as the financial health of the district is also tied to changes in CPI.

“That was a critical step, and I think a good step forward for both the association and the board to really think about how those two things are a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

Ehrman noted that employee salaries make up 80% of the district’s expenditures.

“Overall, what’s a good indicator is that a lot of trust has been established between the board of education, the association and the administration,” Ehrman said. “We can go into an unknown, like years four and five, and be comfortable to try something different, simply because we now have some established partnerships and trust there.”