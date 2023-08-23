Bradley School Board talks student mental health as academic year begins

BRADLEY — With the new school year set to begin, the Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board discussed the lasting impact the COVID-19 pandemic may be having on students’ mental health.

Earlier this month, Bradley East Principal Anna Kirchner gave the board an update on behavior interventions done at the school, which houses preschool through second grade.

Kirchner said that about a dozen students in the group of kids entering third grade had frequent behavioral issues last year while in second grade. The same group had high needs in first grade and kindergarten, she said.

This class was in preschool when the pandemic hit and started kindergarten as it went into full swing. Remote learning continued for some students even through the 2021-22 school year.

Bradley schools start the 2023-24 school year today. This will be the first fully post-pandemic academic year.

Board members questioned if there could be a correlation between the pandemic’s timing and students’ behavioral issues.

“Their first experience with school was COVID anxiety,” said board member Phil Trudeau.

“Not only that, but we also have to think what was going on nationally, politically, parents yelling at each other, fighting,” added board member Dan Wilder.

Board member PJ McCullough said the behavioral issues of one student can also disrupt the learning of those around them, which is troubling particularly when learning loss is an ongoing concern.

“It’s a cycle where not only that kid is having issues, but he/ she is affecting everybody,” he said.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said students’ mental health is being discussed not just in the Kankakee County area, but statewide and nationally as well.

<strong>BEHAVIOR ISSUES RISE</strong>

Referrals for student behaviors have increased significantly at Bradley East, the district’s largest school.

In the 2018-19 school year, Bradley East had 572 total referrals, including incidents considered both major and minor. It had 529 students enrolled that year.

A major referral might include a student displaying physical aggression or leaving the classroom or school. Minor referrals generally happen in the classroom with the teacher managing the incident.

In the 2022-23 school year, the elementary school had 1,469 office referrals, including 1,100 major incidents. It had 534 students enrolled last year.

“That’s quite a difference,” Kirchner said. “That’s a big difference.”

Of those referrals last year, 41% came from the second grade class, she said.

“That was our area of biggest need,” she said. “We had many second graders who require a great need of support daily. We were spending hours of time in-classroom trying to support the teachers.”

Kirchner said some of the referrals included radio calls, when the teacher or staff member radios the main office for assistance.

Radio calls are used for aggressive behavior, such as when a student is threatening others, leaving the classroom or school, or physically harming themselves or others. Not all radio calls meet this threshold, but administrators and school counselors, psychologists or social workers will always respond, she said.

At least three adults are needed in case a restraint/ hold is needed.

In the 2021-22 school year, Bradley East had 813 radio calls. In 2022-23, the school had 1,430 radio calls, with 51% of them coming from the second grade class.

“An average radio call takes anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes, and some can take the rest of your day because the student is in such crisis,” Kirchner said.

<strong>SUPPORT PROVIDED</strong>

Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl said that middle school kids have been having the same kinds of behavioral issues over the past two years.

Parents have been looking to the school administration for help with how to deal with their children’s behaviors, he said.

“It’s been the first time in my career that I’ve had parents come to me — good parents of good kids that are making poor choices — saying they don’t know how to parent,” Kohl said. “They have never seen these behaviors.”

Kirchner noted that parents of Bradley East students have also been receptive to the school’s help and supportive of its mental health initiatives.

Kirchner said a new initiative at the school is the “beehive,” a room where students will receive social-emotional lessons.

“What we’re experiencing is some students who exhibit strong behaviors and strong emotions, and what we learned is our teachers are saying, ‘I need a break. I need them to be removed from the classroom for a while,’” she said.

Those who had high needs last year will have daily social-emotional lessons scheduled in the room from the beginning of the school year.

“I think there is a nation-wide social deficit,” Kirchner said. “Have these kids suffered that tremendously? Yes. To me, we need to treat it, hence the beehive, like we are treating reading and math. You are going to come here every day.”