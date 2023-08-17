First-day feelings: Excitement abound on 1st school day in Bonfield

The first day of school always stirs a mix of emotions, and Wednesday morning at Bonfield Grade School was no exception.

Some kids held onto their parents before parting ways at the front doors. Others rushed inside to hug their favorite teachers.

Of course, some crying is inevitable on the first day of school.

However, Principal Molly Wepprecht said the tears mostly came from the parents, not the kids.

“The first day is always the hardest for Mom and Dad,” she said.

Herscher Community Unit School District 2 was one of the first school districts in Kankakee County to begin the 2023-24 academic year.

Other local districts are scheduled to start this week and next.

This year, Bonfield Grade School will have 291 students from preschool through first grade.

Wepprecht, who has been Bonfield’s principal for 10 years, said the first day seemed to be going smoothly, with excitement palpable from all around.

In particular, people are happy to begin the first post-pandemic school year, she said.

“I feel like it really is the first very normal, exciting year since COVID,” Wepprecht said. “No more of those restrictions or anything. It’s great.”

For physical education teacher Matt Dionne, the first day of school was all about spreading positivity and making sure students and their families felt comfortable.

“It’s hard for everybody today, parents and kids,” he said.

Dionne enthusiastically greeted students as they walked into school.

Students were met with questions like, “What’s up?” or “Who is your teacher?” Even, “Did you get any more monster trucks over the summer?”

During the next few weeks, Dionne will be focused on remembering as many new students’ names as possible.

“When August hits, I get excited to come back,” Dionne said. “Just to see the kids again, learn about what they did over the summer and see how they have changed from one year to the next.”

Veronica and Patrick Rossi, of Limestone, were visibly emotional dropping their 3-year-old son, Gavin, off for his first day of preschool.

Veronica Rossi could only describe the moment as “bittersweet.”

“I am very excited, but it’s also nerve wracking,” she said. “I want to make sure he has fun and makes friends and everything.”

As big of a step as preschool is for most kids, it was monumental for the Rossi family.

Gavin had early intervention home therapy for the past three years because of his complex medical needs. So, seeing their son progress and make it to preschool was exciting, Patrick Rossi said.

Born during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gavin has not had much chance to socialize with other children. His parents are eager for that to change now that he is in school.

“But whenever he sees other kids, he is very excited,” Veronica Rossi said. “And he’s not scared of anything.”

Kindergarten teacher Janice Engelman also reported a “bittersweet” feeling regarding the first day of school, but for a different reason.

Engelman welcomed her 35th and final class of students Wednesday. She will be retiring at the end of the school year after 35 years in Herscher CUSD 2.

“Even though I have been doing it all these years, I’m always learning new things to become a better teacher,” she said.

The first five years of her career were spent teaching first grade. Then, Engelman was a kindergarten teacher for three decades.

She said she never felt like she was “going to work;” rather, she has been “going to school” since she was 4 years old.

“This is the only thing I’ve ever known,” she said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s emotional. It’s like a happy-sad type situation because I enjoy the kids so much. It’s going to be hard to change because this is my identity.”

Students who had Engelman in past years came up to her and hugged her as she stood outside her classroom greeting new faces.

At the prior evening’s open house, a sixth-grade student whom Engelman hadn’t seen in years also came up to her for a hug.

“I think they know that I truly love and care for them,” she said. “And they know that I’m sort of like a big cheerleader for them, an encourager. Because every kid can succeed. Some of them just need to have that extra push and believe in themselves.”

<strong>Aug. 16</strong>

<ul><li>Crescent Iroquois CUSD 249</li><li>Herscher CUSD 2</li><li>Iroquois County CUSD 9</li><li>Iroquois West CUSD 10</li><li>Milford Area Public School 124</li><li>Pembroke CCSD 259</li><li>St. Anne CCSD 256</li><li>St. Anne CHSD 302</li><li>St. John’s Lutheran School</li></ul>

<strong>Aug. 17</strong>

<ul><li>Bishop McNamara Catholic School (all sites)</li><li>Central CUSD 4</li><li>Christ Lutheran High School</li><li>Donovan CUSD 3</li><li>Grace Christian Academy</li><li>Grant Park CUSD 6</li><li>Momence CUSD 1</li></ul>

<strong>Aug. 18</strong>

<ul><li>St. George CCSD 258</li></ul>

<strong>Aug. 20</strong>

<ul><li>Cissna Park CUSD 6</li></ul>

<strong>Aug. 21</strong>

<ul><li>Kankakee School District 111</li><li>Kankakee Trinity Academy</li></ul>

<strong>Aug. 23</strong>

<ul><li>Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53</li><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD 307 (freshmen only)</li><li>Bradley School District 61</li><li>Manteno CUSD 5</li><li>St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Bourbonnais)</li><li>St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Milford)</li></ul>

<strong>Aug. 24</strong>

<ul><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais CHSD 307 (all students)</li></ul>