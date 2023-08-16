BBCHS opens 'sensory room' to help with sensory processing

BRADLEY — The sensory room is open and ready to help bring students a sense of calm at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Monday for the new space across from the athletic office in the high school’s east wing.

Inside the small room is a therapeutic environment with interactive features designed to help students self-regulate through sensory processing difficulties.

In particular, sensory rooms can benefit students with sensory processing disorders, autism, ADHD and other developmental disabilities.

A sensory room can aid with calming the nervous system, forming de-escalation strategies, and improving communication and social-emotional skills.

Candace Wells, director of special services, said it has taken a long time to find the right location for the sensory room in the school.

The room cannot have windows because the outside light would be a sensory distraction.

“This has been, for me, eight years we’ve been talking about trying to build a sensory room here,” she said.

Wells said she brought up the concept again at a recent administrative meeting, and Superintendent Matt Vosberg helped to get the ball rolling.

“Matt [Vosberg] said, ‘Let’s figure it out,’” she said.

From there, administrators came up with a plan to divide an existing science room.

The portion that is now the sensory room did not have windows. The other half of the space is now a resource room.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re really grateful for the people that have supported us along the journey,” Wells said.

The equipment from company Fun & Function was installed this summer. The entire $20,000 project was paid for using a state-funded IDEA Flow-Through Grant.

Wells noted few other school districts have sensory rooms.

“We are definitely leading the way,” she said.

Vosberg said that BBCHS is “probably leading the region” in terms of implementing a sensory room. He noted this was the first he had seen.

“It’s very innovative, as our special [education] department always is,” he said. “Looking for new ways to reach students and meet their needs, help them academically and socially-emotionally.”

<strong>USING THE SENSORY ROOM</strong>

The sensory room is all white with dim lighting and soft mats lining the floor.

Furniture includes comfortable rocking chairs, a hammock-style swing chair and a canoe-like compression chair — all of which can help to calm individuals experiencing sensory dysregulation.

A projector in the ceiling creates an interactive display on the ground that responds to shadows.

It can be programmed to show things like soothing underwater scenes or games to measure students’ cognitive abilities.

Other features include noise-activated light panels, soft music and various tactile manipulatives.

Wells said the initial focus of the room will be to provide services to the approximately 100 students enrolled in the school’s eight self-contained special education classrooms.

These students will have sensory integration time scheduled in the room on a daily or weekly basis, depending on their needs.

Sessions will be no more than 15 minutes per day.

One student accompanied by one adult will use the room at a given time.

Use of the room will be overseen by Teresa Bruns, licensed certified occupational therapy assistant.

“The goal is to be proactive and not reactive,” Wells said. “We are trying to build in sensory integration time so we are not responding to the fact that they are escalated; we want to keep them at a calm baseline so that those things don’t continue to happen.”

After the initial rollout, the sensory room will be opened up to school counselors to be able to schedule times for general education students as well.

“This is something that all students can use,” Wells said.

Students seem to be as excited to use the room as the staff are, she added.

“It’s really been interesting to build this room, because we have students that will go by, stop in the doorway and be like, ‘That is awesome, can we come in?’”