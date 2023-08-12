Citizen Spotlight: Maldonado devotes career to helping families

When Rita Maldonado was 11 years old, she helped her mom with divorce paperwork.

Most kids probably wouldn’t find that fun.

Maldonado was not like most kids.

Her mom married several times, but this particular divorce was uncontested with no shared children.

“I’m like 11, reading the paperwork with my mom, like ‘What does this mean? How do we do this? How do we fill this paperwork out?’ So she could get divorced,” Maldonado recalled. “That was kind of fun actually, to get into the nitty gritty of it.”

After all, she had already done a mock trial with her Girl Scout troop and made up her mind that she wanted to be a lawyer.

“I thought, you know, ‘I know everything about the law now, Mom. I did a mock trial. I can help you!’” she said with a laugh.

Maldonado has now been practicing family law for over 20 years.

Last month, she achieved her dream of opening her own law office, Maldonado Family Law, in Manteno.

<strong>MAKING IT ON MAIN STREET</strong>

Maldonado did not have the easiest life — as a child, she experienced homelessness and lived in Section 8 housing.

That’s what makes her latest achievement all the more sweet.

Before opening the doors to her Manteno office, Maldonado worked in Tinley Park. She had been with one law firm her whole career before venturing out on her own in 2019.

Last year, she and husband Brian O’Keefe found their dream home in Manteno, as they wanted to move back to the area before their son started kindergarten.

Maldonado started shifting her practice to Kankakee County and had been on the lookout for an office to call her own.

She would drive around town glancing in business windows, hoping to catch a “for rent” or “for sale” sign somewhere.

A few vacant spots popped up, but she held out until she found a place that felt right.

When the former beauty salon at 51 S. Main St. became available, she called immediately.

“A building with my name on it on Main Street just sounds cool,” she said. “After being a poor kid my whole life and then to own a business on Main Street in Manteno, is just one of those [moments] like, ‘Yes!’”

Maldonado sometimes acts as a guardian ad litem, meaning a legal advocate for a child that is in the care of the courts, typically during high-conflict divorces and cases where there’s a dispute over custody or safety.

She plans to make up a room in her office with toys, bean-bag chairs and other kid-friendly items so she has a place to interview children in a more comfortable setting.

<strong>LAWYER IN THE MAKING</strong>

Maldonado knows “exactly when” she decided to be a lawyer — it was the mock trial with Girl Scouts at the Kankakee County Courthouse.

She was enthralled.

Gazing up and down at each floor of the rotunda, she was as captivated by the building’s architecture as she was by the experience itself.

Examining witnesses. Asking questions. You name it, this lawyer-in-the-making thought it was “the coolest thing ever.”

Speaking of courtroom proceedings, Maldonado boasts that she has “evidence” that she wanted to be a lawyer from an early age.

In fifth grade, she filled out a book about herself for class assignment. In it, she described her dream to become a lawyer.

“It seemed impossible at the time,” she reflected. “Like it really seemed like such a far-out thing, like saying you want it to be an actor or musician. In my mind, it seems so far away and so impossible, but I thought it would be really cool.”

<strong>STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM</strong>

While Maldonado was growing up, she, her mom and sister would live in eight different residences within Manteno, among them a one-bedroom apartment and Section 8 housing. They had been homeless for a time after moving to the village when the kids were little.

Mom never had a car or a job. Money was always tight.

Hand-me-downs and generic grocery brands were ways of life.

Free lunch tokens were always a necessity.

Maldonado was never able to order any books from the Scholastic Book Fair.

She was always the kid on the field trip who couldn’t bring money for the gift shop.

Missing out on the little things stuck with her.

“I think I decided pretty early on like, ‘I don’t want this life,’” Maldonado said. “I want to work and I want to be successful and I want to be able to provide for my kids in the way that my mom couldn’t.”

<strong>FINDING INSPIRATION</strong>

Another pivotal moment happened for Maldonado in fifth grade when she joined her school’s band and picked up the clarinet.

In her own words, she was “the worst” at playing the instrument.

“I was like the last-chair clarinet player,” she admits.

But she wanted to keep trying. She committed.

After a year of being in the band, her mom said she couldn’t afford it anymore.

Maldonado went to her band teacher, Ian Lilly, in tears.

“He went out and bought me a clarinet from a student of his,” she said. “I honestly think that moment changed my life. Because there was an adult who believed in me and put effort into me and said, ‘You’re worth it.’”

Maldonado got teary eyed as she remembered her band teacher’s actions.

That was the first time she could recall an adult had faith in her.

“I wasn’t very good at school at the time,” she noted. “I was kind of like a B-, C-student. I wasn’t good at anything. I didn’t feel good about anything.”

Then she turned things around.

For the next few years in her school’s band, she was first-chair clarinet player.

In eighth grade, she won her school’s Musician of the Year Award.

Unfortunately, Lilly lost his job with the school due to budget cuts, but Maldonado ran into him years later and was able to tell him how he changed her life.

<strong>FAMILY VALUES</strong>

After high school, Maldonado began working and attending community college.

She was on her way to becoming a lawyer when life threw her a curveball.

A family situation led her to taking guardianship of her two cousins.

At age 18, Maldonado became responsible for an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old. She raised them for nine years as she continued to work and go to school.

She transferred to Roosevelt University for her final two years of undergraduate studies before attending the John Marshall Law School.

It took an extra year, but she finally graduated law school at age 27.

Maldonado also took guardianship of three of her sister’s children, whom she considers to be like her own children, as they have been with her for almost their entire lives.

“Everything has been for them,” she said. “I wanted them to have the best life.”

In addition, she and O’Keefe have a 6-year-old son.

“I’ve been raising children and taking care of children my whole life, and I think that’s what started me really focusing on family law,” she said. “I was getting out of high school, thinking I’m gonna be a criminal lawyer and I’m gonna do all these crazy, high-profile cases, and then reality really sets in.

“I think I knew once I started college I wanted to do family law, and that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Her dedication to family law also stems from her childhood.

She saw her mom lose custody of her son because she had no resources and no ability to hire a lawyer or defend herself.

“That was rough as a family,” she said. “And then having my nieces and cousins, just my life experience has brought me to want to help families.”

As for her own family, they couldn’t be more proud of her, especially her husband.

O’Keefe, an IT support specialist for Applied Systems, said he feels a range of emotions regarding his wife’s latest triumph.

“I’m proud of her. It hasn’t been easy,” he said. “She had no advantages, lots of hiccups, roadblocks, and she persevered throughout them all. She succeeded where I feel many would have failed and tucked their tail.

“Most of all, I am happy that my son has an amazing mother to look up to and be inspired by.”