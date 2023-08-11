Bradley Elementary selects superintendent search firm

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board approved the hire of a search firm Thursday to find a replacement for 19-year Superintendent Scott Goselin.

After interviewing consultants from three prospective firms, the board voted unanimously to hire School Exec Connect, of Oak Park.

Consulting services will cost $18,750, plus up to $2,150 in expenses, $800 for background check services, and advertising fees to be determined.

The board can decide whether to use the firm’s background check services or do it themselves; advertising costs will depend on where the board decides to post the position.

School Exec Connect was the most expensive option out of the three firms.

The Illinois Association of School Boards, a nonprofit organization to which districts around the state already pay for membership, said it would cost the district up to $11,400 for its services.

BWP & Associates, of Libertyville, said it would cost $14,500 plus administrative fees of up to $900.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said the consultant from School Exec Connect was “very positive” and gave an energetic presentation.

“We like the way they were going to tailor candidates for our district,” she said.

Golwitzer said the position will be open for anyone to apply, but the firm promised to find candidates from districts and areas similar to Bradley.

The search will start in September, when consultants will meet with board members to determine the characteristics they are looking for in a superintendent.

In October and November, feedback from the community and stakeholders will be sought through meetings and surveys.

Then, interviews will take place.

The board would look to have a candidate hired by Jan. 1. The person would start July 1.

“I didn’t even tell them what my [desired] timeline was,” she noted. “They said this is what it would typically be. We could have somebody in place by the holidays.”

The board had used IASB’s services 19 years ago but was not happy at the time with the candidates they brought forth, Golwitzer said.

The board ended up hiring Goselin, an internal candidate.

Still, the IASB would have been the cheapest option.

“I anticipated us using IASB, so I’m kind of surprised,” Golwitzer added.

School Exec Connect is also currently being used by Kankakee School District 111 to find a replacement for Superintendent Genevra Walters, another long-term fixture in area school leadership who will be retiring after the 2023-24 academic year.

BWP & Associates also has a local connection.

They were used to recruit Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307’s Superintendent Matt Vosberg.

The high school’s previous superintendent, Scott Wakeley, was recruited by BWP to become superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School, where he still works.

Wakeley was one of the consultants to present for BWP during a special meeting Tuesday.

He said he now also works for the firm, and the Bradley Elementary search would have been his first one for the company.

Also on Thursday, the board amended Goselin’s contract to reflect his upcoming retirement on June 30.

His contract was set to extend through the 2024-25 school year.

Board members joked that they did not want to approve the amendment so Goselin would not be able to leave the district.

“I do want to thank all of you [on the board],” Goselin said. “It’s been a great run.”