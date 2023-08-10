Bradley Elementary to vote on superintendent search firm contract

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board is slated tonight to approve an amendment to Superintendent Scott Goselin’s contract reflecting his upcoming retirement as well as a contract with a search firm to find his replacement.

The board is set to meet at 7 p.m. today in the District 61 Administration Center, 111 S. Crosswell Ave., Bradley.

On tonight’s agenda is approval of an amendment to Goselin’s contract to reflect his plan to retire as of June 30, 2024.

Goselin has been an administrator in the district for 28 years, including the past 19 years as its superintendent. He announced last month that he was planning to retire.

On Monday, the board interviewed two potential superintendent search firms during a special meeting.

The firms included the Illinois Association of School Boards and BWP & Associates.

The Illinois Association of School Boards, a nonprofit organization to which districts around the state already pay for membership, said it would cost the district up to $11,400 for its services.

BWP & Associates, of Libertyville, said it would cost $14,500 plus administrative fees of up to $900.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said the board will be interviewing one additional search firm Thursday before taking a vote.

That firm will be School Exec Connect, of Oak Park.

Kankakee School District 111 is using School Exec Connect to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters, another long-term fixture in area school leadership who will be retiring after the upcoming academic year.

Golwitzer has said she hopes Bradley’s next superintendent can be selected and approved by Jan. 1.

Also on Thursday’s agenda is approval of the tentative Fiscal Year 2024 school district budget.